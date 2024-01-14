Ustad Zakir Hussain to receive Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Award

Ustad Zakir Hussain will be honoured with the Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Award on January 17 at an event called Haazri in Mumbai. The day marks the late music legend’s third death anniversary. All praise for the late classical vocalist, a torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, Hussain says, “I feel Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan is one of the great unsung heroes of Indian classical music. He leant various aspects of music from him, including playing along with music, accompanying songs, the diverse bandishes and the emotions each one carried. Also, what is truly remarkable is that when he embarked on recording his first solo LP, he chose me — a school kid — to accompany him on the tabla. I can never forget that! So, this award holds a special place in my heart.” Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

The honour will be presented to the Padma Vibhushan recipient in Mumbai by Ustad Khan’s wife, Amina Ghulam Mustafa Khan. Hussain adds, “Khan sahab came across as a very normal human being to me as opposed to people who come from the families of musical ustads. And that’s why I got more drawn towards him. His demeanour exuded a casual charm, often opting for casual pants and shirts rather than traditional sherwanis. I also recall his fond usage of the term bhogilaal to address the people he liked (smiles).”

The late legend’s son, singer Rabbani Mustafa Khan, says, “The award named after my father is bestowed upon legends who have dedicated their lives to music and have also championed the cause of Indian classical music on a global scale. Ustad Zakir Hussain sahab aka Zakir bhai is a legend. He has given the tabla a distinct identity, taking it beyond an accompanying instrument. Zakir bhai’s dad, Ustad Allah Rakha Khan sahab (late tabla legend), and my father were neighbours. My father would always say that Zakir bhai will grow up to become a legend. Zakir bhai often accompanied my father during the riyaaz.”

The event will also see a performance by singer Sonu Nigam.

A classic ode!

Classical musicians, including flautist Rakesh Chaurasia, sitarist Purbayan Chatterjee and vocalist Pandit Venkatesh Kumar will perform at a concert on January 16, at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Thane, to celebrate Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s legacy. Namrata Gupta Khan, his daughter-in-law and co-organiser of the event, says, “Ustad ji harboured a deep passion for Hindustani classical music and aspired for its enduring legacy, especially amid the pervasive influence of western culture. This year, to mark his barsi, we have added performances by classical stalwarts like Rakesh Chaurasia, Pandit Venkatesh Kumar and Purbayan Chatterjee at the Haazri concert. Next year, we plan to have more classical performances in other cities as well.”