close_game
close_game
News / Htcity / Cinema / Shah Rukh Khan to have special cameo in daughter Suhana Khan's debut project, The Archies?

Shah Rukh Khan to have special cameo in daughter Suhana Khan's debut project, The Archies?

BySugandha Rawal
Nov 09, 2023 07:52 PM IST

We have heard that Shah Rukh Khan has come out to support his daughter Suhana, who is stepping into the acting world with The Archies, in a special way

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is stepping into the acting world with web film, The Archies, and we have heard that the actor has come out to support her through a special move.

The highly anticipated project is based on The Archies comics
The highly anticipated project is based on The Archies comics

According to a source, Shah Rukh will be making a special appearance in the web film.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“He is connected to the project, and it is a special one for him as it marks Suhana’s entry in the industry. He wanted to be part of the project in some way, due to which he has a special connection to it,” says the insider, adding, “He has either a cameo appearance or he is onboard as a narrator in the web film”.

“The whole team is hush hush about his involvement, as they want to keep it a surprise. That being said, it will definitely be a special one for him and his fans,” adds the source.

The highly anticipated project, which is based on The Archies comics, also marks the acting debuts of a bunch of young talents, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial also features Agastya Nanda, Dot, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda, in the lead roles. The film is slated to release in the OTT space in December this year.

While the teams and the platforms are keeping mum, fans are excited to see if it is indeed true.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh was seen in Pathaan and Jawan, which worked well at the box office. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which will clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out