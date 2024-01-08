Shah Rukh to team up with Vishal Bhardwaj for next?

After having a great year at the box office, there is growing speculation around Shah Rukh Khan’s next project. And we have learnt that the actor is in talks with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for his next. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki

“There is inside chatter in the industry that Shah Rukh Khan is signing a Vishal Bhardwaj film for his next. The plan is in sync with his desire to keep surprising the audiences with his film choices,” says a source.

According to the source, it will be a typical ‘Vishal Bhardwaj film with all the thrills and shades that he likes to weave in his stories”.

“Yes, Bhardwaj’s world of cinema is very different from the cinematic world and image of Shah Rukh. But the actor is ready to take it up as it offers something new to him. He has really liked the script with the two being in discussion mode for the same at the moment”.

Here, the source shares, “Shah Rukh has made all such unconventional choices all through his career. He has also worked with Amol Palekar in Paheli in the past, so it will be interesting what he would bring to Bhardwaj’s world. However, the industry is waiting for confirmation from either of them soon”.

We have reached out to Shah Rukh’s team as well as Bhardwaj’s team regarding the scoop, and didn’t get a revert till the time of going to press.

Earlier, there was buzz that the actor has been signed up for the fourth instalment of the Dhoom franchise. However, a source close to the actor denied the development. “The news of Shah Rukh Khan starring in Dhoom 4 is unfounded. Nothing is locked yet,” a source had told Indian Express.

In 2023, he was seen in Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki -- all the three films released on the big screen and were well received by the audiences, registering good theatrical business. There is buzz that he will announce his next three films in 2024 soon.