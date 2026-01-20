Shahid Kapoor's O Romeo faces legal battle: Hussain Ustara's daughter asks for ₹2 crore, says story is wrong

One of the most anticipated films of 2026, O Romeo , is facing a major storm before it even hits the big screen. Starring Shahid Kapoor in a rugged, bad-boy avatar that fans have been dying to see, the film promises a return to the gritty roots of the actor's best work. However, the road to the February 13 release has hit a massive legal roadblock. Hussain Ustara, the man who reportedly inspired the film, is at the centre of a legal dispute after his daughter filed a case alleging that the movie distorts history.

The fire was fueled further by the release of the film's first track, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The . The song highlights a budding romance between the characters played by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Netizens quickly drew parallels, claiming the characters are based on the real-life figures of Hussain Ustara and Ashraf Khan (Sapna Didi).

Sanober Sheikh, the daughter of Hussain Ustara (whose life has reportedly inspired the film), has slapped the makers of O Romeo with a legal notice. Sanober claims the film offers a wrong portrayal of her father and has demanded ₹2 crore in compensation to be paid within seven days. Beyond the money, the stakes are even higher: she has requested that the makers halt or cancel the release of the film until her concerns are fully addressed.

Sanober Sheikh, however, tells a very different story. Speaking to News18, she revealed: “The story portrayed in the film is also wrong. My father had trained Sapna didi. She was like a sister to him. She used to come to our home and to our office.” Furthermore, a core part of the dispute lies in how the film categorises its protagonists. While the O Romeo teaser suggests a story rooted in the underworld, Sanober maintains that her father was a protector, not a criminal.

“O Romeo is based on baba. The teaser states that the film is based on a true story. I want to ask them, who’s the person the film is based on. My father wasn’t a gangster. Hussain Ustara helped a lot of people. He wanted to cleanse the city and remove gangsters. He wasn’t a criminal. You won’t find any criminal record. The problem is how is image is portrayed in the film," she remarked.

She further clarified the relationship between her father and Sapna Didi, emphasising a bond of mentorship and sibling-like care rather than the romance hinted at in the film: “Sapna didi had no one. She was alone when her husband was killed. She has no children. She went everywhere asking for help – to cleanse the city off crime – but it was only my baba who helped her. Both of them worked against criminals. Unka tareeka galat tha but this also happened 28 years ago. As his family, our concern is ki unki image kharab ho rahi hai. This isn’t a matter of money. In my first notice, there’s no mention of it at all."

Sanober is now preparing a second notice. She alleges that the O Romeo team has accused her of threatening them, a claim she vehemently denies. “They’re claiming that I’m threatening them. That’s grossly wrong. I’ll also take the legal route and deal with this matter. Kitna bura aarop laga rahe hai! How can it become threatening if I opt for a legal process? For the past three months, I’ve been in touch with them. But they’re denying everything,” she said.

According to Sanober, the production team has stopped communicating. She claims, “They had only responded to our first legal notice. They haven’t reverted to the last one. But we’ll continue this legal battle. We aren’t okay with the negative portrayal of my baba in the film. We’re deeply affected. We’ve been receiving DMs and messages from people, telling me, ‘This is your baba’s story’. We’re facing a lot of problems.”