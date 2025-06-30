Shanaya Kapoor reveals how her debut role came through a failed audition: ‘It does bother you as an actor…’

Shanaya Kapoor, eldest daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is finally making her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, but she says it didn’t happen the way people might expect. In a recent interview with Hesha Chimah for Varinder Chawla, the 25-year-old actor — soon to be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite 38-year-old Vikrant Massey — revealed that her first role wasn’t something she chased; it found her. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

“I think I said this earlier as well, when Vikrant and I were chatting. I think when it comes to a film, it’s not just you choosing the film, I think somewhere the film chooses you as well,” said, reflecting on the casting process. “It’s both of ya’ll meeting. It’s like the stars are aligned and both our paths are aligned for us to have this journey together.”

Shanaya also opened up about how deeply she connected with her character during filming. “You find those little similarities, you get attached to your character, you kind of get a little protective, you learn a lot from your character, you befriend your character. And that’s what I’ve tried to do in this film,” she shared. In the film, Shanaya plays Saba Shergill, an aspiring actress who crosses paths with Jahaan Bakshi, a passionate musician, as the two set out on a journey to rediscover their artistic selves.

But her journey to Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan was far from straightforward. She recalled, “I had auditioned for another project at that time, which unfortunately didn’t work out. That audition tape, the casting director really liked it and she sent it across to Sandy sir (Santosh Singh), our director, and he really liked it!”

She said further, “It just made me realise how when things are meant to happen and when things are not supposed to happen, they don’t. And in the time when that audition didn’t go through and I didn’t get that project, it’s not a nice feeling but I took it with stride and tried to take it in a positive way… but it does bother you, of course, as an actor. Then finally when it worked out for this, it suddenly feels like ‘oh my god’ thank you.”

Set to hit theatres on July 11, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written by Mansi Bagla, and presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films. Shanaya is further slated to appear alonside Adarsh Gourav in Tu Yaa Main, a thriller helmed by Bejoy Nambiar. The project will reportedly release on Valentine’s Day 2026.