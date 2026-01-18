Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko challenges their divorce settlement post her death

Late actor Shannen Doherty’s ex-husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko has moved to court to challenge their divorce settlement, a year-and-a-half after her death. On January 14, Kurt’s attorney filed legal documents in Los Angeles Superior Court , nearly two months after her estate said he has failed to fulfil several “monetary obligations” and provisions of the settlement. Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko were married for 11 years before she filed for divorce in 2023. Their divorce was finalised on July 12, 2024, a day before she passed away. While the actor’s legal team and trustee of her family trust claimed Kurt failed to upheld the monetary obligations of the settlement, Kurt’s attorneys have claimed that the divorce settlement was brought to the wrong court, thus the court has no jurisdiction to enforce its terms, reports US Weekly.

Kurt has also argued that the divorce case should have been put to an end post Shannen’s death after a years-long battle with cancer and that the settlement shouldn’t have even been filed, per the legal documents.

In the November 24 filing by Shannen’s lawyers, Kurt hasn’t sold her $1.5 million Texas home, whose proceeds were to be equally divided with her estate. He was also to buy out Shannen’s share of a Mooney M-20 airplane for $100,000 and pay that sum to her estate within five business days of the sale. However, he allegedly “unilaterally withheld $50,274” from her estate post the sale in August 2024. He is yet to pay the sum. Apart from the monetary obligation, In addition to the monetary provisions, the late actor’s attorneys also noted that Kurt has also “refused to return items of personal property,” belonging to her, including photographs of her, which was another provision of the divorce settlement.