Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover on entering Bigg Boss 19 as wildcard: ‘Salman bhai se puch le’

While the authenticity of the email remains unverified, Ashneer made light of it, writing, “Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho jaaunga tab tak . Ye 'mail merge' kisi ki to naukri khayega (Haha! Ask Salman bhai! I'll be free by then. This 'mail merge' is going to take someone's job).”

On Friday, Ashneer took to his Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of an email he reportedly received from a casting coordinator for the reality show, inviting him to join the show as a wild card contestant.

Former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover , who is currently hosting the streaming reality show Rise & Fall , has once again found himself in the orbit of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan , thanks to an intriguing offer from the makers of Bigg Boss 19 .

The invitation revives memories of Ashneer’s earlier run-in with Salman Khan. In 2024, Ashneer had appeared as a guest on an episode of Bigg Boss 18, where Salman confronted him over past controversial remarks. Ashneer had claimed on a podcast that he was denied a photo with Salman and alleged he had negotiated Salman’s brand ambassadorship fee with BharatPe, reducing it from INR 7.5 crore to INR 4.5 crore.

Salman challenged these claims, pointing out discrepancies, saying, “Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong.” Ashneer apologised, stating he did not intend to disrespect the superstar, while also later accusing Salman of creating “unnecessary drama”.

Now, with a potential return to the Bigg Boss universe on the horizon, fans are curious whether Ashneer will step back into the house—this time as a wild card entrant—and how the dynamic between him and Salman might play out once again.