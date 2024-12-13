Shehnaaz Gill recreates Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani look in Sajna Ve Sajna; netizens say ‘looks very awkward’

When Shehnaaz Gill entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, she instantly won hearts with her bubbly nature and cute chemistry with superstar host Salman Khan. The Punjabi star introduced herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, which is a name that stuck for many years. It was because Shehnaaz was told by many that she resembles Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif. Well, in her recent music video Sajna Ve Sajna, the flip version of her special song in Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao’s film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Shehnaaz has recreated an iconic look of Kat. Shehnaaz Gill recreates Katrina Kaif's iconic look from Sheila Ki Jawani

Remember when Katrina sent the temperatures soaring by wrapping herself in a white satin bedsheet for her iconic dance number Sheila Ki Jawani in Akshay Kumar co-starrer Tees Maar Khan (2010)? Well, Shehnaaz donned a similar look for her recently released music video. She even flaunted her dance moves as she grooved to Ganesh Acharya’s choreography on the party song helmed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Divya Kumar. However, Shehnaaz left the internet divided with many calling her performance ‘awkward’. Some have even accused the actor of trying too hard to be sexy, but failing.

In a Reddit thread, one social media user claimed, “Sorry she has 0 sex appeal. Looks very awkward,” whereas another netizen stated, “She just doesn't have it. The last one was decent because of the washed-off beige background, and easy steps, and people were comparing it to Tripti's horrible dance. Even that one was not as appealing as the OG one. This one is horrendous, she doesn't have a screen presence at all, and in more than 2 or 3 lines her wanna-be cute face pops out. Punjab ki sheila ki jawani.” Another fan opined, “Naah that step was very awkward she was looking like a Skelton who is coming to scare me,” while a comment read, “Wtf is this ? It looks like zombies creeping up on you.”

What did you think of Shehnaaz’s moves on Sajna Ve Sajna (Flip)?