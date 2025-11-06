Shiamak Davar is all set to choreograph Ranbir Kapoor in upcoming film Ramayana; everything to know

The man who made India dance to Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s (1997) rhythm is now bringing his magic to one of the country’s most anticipated films — Ramayana. In a surprising revelation, ace choreographer Shiamak Davar confirmed that he’s officially on board Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
In a chat with Instant Bollywood, when asked if he would ever do something like Dil Toh Pagal Hai again, Shiamak teased, “Abhi yeh jo naya film kar raha hun woh Dil Toh Pagal Hai nahi hai, woh Ramayana hai. So let’s wait and see what happens.” Surprised, the interviewer asked, “You’re doing something for Ramayana?” Shiamak laughed and replied, “Of course, I’m always excited about my films. Yeah, so I’m choreographing it.” When further asked if this was indeed the Ranbir Kapoor film, he simply said, “Yeah.” Giving a hint of what to expect, he added, “This will be very different, isliye mai kar raha hun.”
Shiamak made his Bollywood debut by choreographing the late Yash Chopra's Dil Toh Pagal Hai. He is also widely known across the country for his dance classes that many have attended over the course of their childhood. His work in the film Taal (1999) also redefined dance on screen, setting a new benchmark for choreography. He has also worked on global stages.
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic reimagining the timeless myth. Ranbir will play Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi will portray Sita, and Yash is set to take on the role of Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol and Ravi Dubey in pivotal roles. Part one is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, followed by part two in 2027.