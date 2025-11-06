Shiamak Davar is all set to choreograph Ranbir Kapoor in upcoming film Ramayana; everything to know

The man who made India dance to Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s (1997) rhythm is now bringing his magic to one of the country’s most anticipated films — Ramayana. In a surprising revelation, ace choreographer Shiamak Davar confirmed that he’s officially on board Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi. Shiamak Davar; Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, when asked if he would ever do something like Dil Toh Pagal Hai again, Shiamak teased, “Abhi yeh jo naya film kar raha hun woh Dil Toh Pagal Hai nahi hai, woh Ramayana hai. So let’s wait and see what happens.” Surprised, the interviewer asked, “You’re doing something for Ramayana?” Shiamak laughed and replied, “Of course, I’m always excited about my films. Yeah, so I’m choreographing it.” When further asked if this was indeed the Ranbir Kapoor film, he simply said, “Yeah.” Giving a hint of what to expect, he added, “This will be very different, isliye mai kar raha hun.”