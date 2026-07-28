Shilpa Shetty denies posting ‘You can’t get skill through reservation' Instagram story: I am shocked, it's fabricated

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra found trouble brewing, and diffused it just as quickly. It all began when a screenshot attributed to her Instagram handle started doing the rounds of social media.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

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It said, “Don't touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation.”

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{{^usCountry}} But the actor rubbished all such claims. She took to X on Tuesday morning, and tweeted, “I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation false attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But the actor rubbished all such claims. She took to X on Tuesday morning, and tweeted, “I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation false attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the professional front meanwhile, Shilpa was recently seen as the face of a cooking-based reality show.