...
...
Next Story

Shilpa Shetty denies posting ‘You can’t get skill through reservation' Instagram story: I am shocked, it's fabricated

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has reacted to a screenshot about reservation doing the rounds, attributed to her Instagram handle.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 11:54:09 IST
By Rishabh Suri
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra found trouble brewing, and diffused it just as quickly. It all began when a screenshot attributed to her Instagram handle started doing the rounds of social media.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

It said, “Don't touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation.”

On the professional front meanwhile, Shilpa was recently seen as the face of a cooking-based reality show.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

reservationsocial mediashilpa shetty
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Shilpa Shetty denies posting ‘You can’t get skill through reservation' Instagram story: I am shocked, it's fabricated
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe