Shilpa Shetty Kundra breaks silence on alleged ₹60 crores fraud case: Baseless attempt to link my name to this matter

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally broken her silence on the financial troubles she continues to find herself in. After her lawyer Prashant Patil rubbished reports about an income tax raid being conducted at her house, she has now issued a personal statement as well. Shilpa Shetty Kundra

She began by stating that she is “deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to link my name to this matter”, “My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no role in its operations, finances, decision making or any signing authority. In fact like several other public figures I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel, in a professional capacity, for which payments due to me remain outstanding.”

Shilpa and her husband, businessman-actor Raj Kundra are facing Mumbai police probe in a ₹60-crore criminal breach of trust case. Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), probing the case, has invoked a cheating charge against the high-profile couple in addition to criminal breach of trust.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by a 60-year-old businessman, Deepak Kothari, alleging he was duped of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to the now-defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd (where Raj and Shilpa were directors).

The actor went on to add in her statement, “I want to put it on record that almost 20 Cr rupees has been loaned to the company by us as a family and the said amount remains unpaid. The mischievous attempt to impute criminal liability on me, particularly after an unexplained delay of nearly nine years is legally unsustainable and contrary to settled principles of law.”

What continues to bother her, she continued, was, “Despite these facts, my name continues to be unnecessarily dragged into the proceedings, which is both distressing and unjustified. Such unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also result in a woman’s dignity, integrity, and reputation being unfairly trampled upon in the public domain.”

Signing off on a spiritual note, Shilpa said, “As quoted in the Bhagavad Gita, ‘Failing to oppose injustice when it is your duty, is itself Adharma.’ With a quashing petition already filed before the Honourable Bombay High Court , I have complete faith in the judicial process and will be seeking appropriate legal remedies to protect my rights and reputation.”