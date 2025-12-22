Shilpa Shetty recreates Akshaye Khanna's viral FA9LA step from Dhurandhar in new video, calls it ‘aura maxxx…’
Joining the growing list of celebrities backing Dhurandhar, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself performing Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance move
Shilpa Shetty is the latest celebrity to jump on the Dhurandhar bandwagon. The film’s music — especially FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi — has become one of the season’s biggest viral hits, with several scenes spawning reels across social media.
Joining the trend, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram recreating Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA dance move. The clip ends on a playful note, with the actor joking that her team forgot to switch on the fan, leaving her effort “wasted.” Captioning the post, she wrote, “Fan toh mila nahi lekin mai fan ho gayi hu, toh yeh trend karna banta tha.”
‘Aura maxxx’: Shilpa praises the Dhurandhar cast
Along with the dance video, Shilpa also posted a detailed review of Dhurandhar, praising several performances from the ensemble cast. Speaking about Ranveer Singh, she wrote, “@ranveersingh aapka time aa gaya… underplayed, yet fit the character to a T.”
She reserved special praise for Akshaye Khanna, adding, “#AkshayeKhanna, OMG… aura maxxx.” Shilpa also lauded R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, writing, “@actormaddy, no one could have played it better than you. @rampal72, a revelation. @duttsanjay, rockstar as always.”
Special mentions for music and direction
Shilpa further went on to acknowledge Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil and Rakesh Bedi, while crediting casting director Mukesh Chhabra for assembling the ensemble. She also highlighted the film’s background score, writing, “Special mention to @shashwatology for the background score and music, it’s my favourite playlist right now.”
Praising director Aditya Dhar, Shilpa concluded, “And @adityadharfilms, you truly are a visionary. You’ve made one of the most patriotic films I’ve seen in a long time. Take a bow to the entire team of Dhurandhar.”
Arjun Rampal’s DJ moment adds to FA9LA buzz
Meanwhile, the FA9LA trend continues to gain momentum beyond Instagram reels. A video of Arjun Rampal playing a remixed version of the track during his DJ gig at a Gurugram nightclub has gone viral. The actor was seen smiling as the crowd erupted when the song dropped, with social media users drawing comparisons to Bobby Deol’s meme-famous DJ phase.
Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh alongside Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and R. Madhavan. Its sequel, Dhurandhar 2, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.