Shilpa Shetty recreates Akshaye Khanna's viral FA9LA step from Dhurandhar in new video, calls it ‘aura maxxx…’

Shilpa Shetty is the latest celebrity to jump on the Dhurandhar bandwagon. The film’s music — especially FA9LA by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi — has become one of the season’s biggest viral hits, with several scenes spawning reels across social media. Shilpa Shetty doing Akshaye Khanna’s viral step from Dhurandhar

Joining the trend, Shilpa shared a video on Instagram recreating Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA dance move. The clip ends on a playful note, with the actor joking that her team forgot to switch on the fan, leaving her effort “wasted.” Captioning the post, she wrote, “Fan toh mila nahi lekin mai fan ho gayi hu, toh yeh trend karna banta tha.”

‘Aura maxxx’: Shilpa praises the Dhurandhar cast Along with the dance video, Shilpa also posted a detailed review of Dhurandhar, praising several performances from the ensemble cast. Speaking about Ranveer Singh, she wrote, “@ranveersingh aapka time aa gaya… underplayed, yet fit the character to a T.”

She reserved special praise for Akshaye Khanna, adding, “#AkshayeKhanna, OMG… aura maxxx.” Shilpa also lauded R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt, writing, “@actormaddy, no one could have played it better than you. @rampal72, a revelation. @duttsanjay, rockstar as always.”