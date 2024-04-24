Shiv Thakare reacts to fan getting his face tattooed on arm: Pressure ho jaata hai

Television personality and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare says he was surprised that a fan got his face tattooed on their arm. While overwhelmed by the gesture, the reality show star has some concerns: “What if he doesn’t like any of my projects tomorrow and starts hating me? Main nahi chahta ki mujhse koi galti ho jaye jisse wo hurt ho.” Shiv Thakare on fan getting his face tattooed

He informs that the fan hails from Nasik and he even got on a call with him. “He is a social worker and I told him that we can work together. He can ask me for any help freely,” shares the Bigg Boss Marathi winner. Interestingly, this wasn’t the first time a fan did something so special for him: “When I was in Bigg Boss, there was a lady who delivered her baby while I was inside. Uske first day pe hi unhone us bachche ki ungli se mujhe vote kiya aur uska naam bhi Shiv rakha.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

While he gets emotional over such gestures, the 34-year-old requests his fans to show their love for him by supporting his work. “Ye achi baat hai ki log aapse pyaar karte hain, par jab cheezein aisi extreme ho jati hain, to aisa darr lagta hai ki koi choti si galti ho gayi to unhe hurt hoga. Isse tension hoti hai aur pressure banta hai. Agar aap mujhse pyaar karte ho, mere kaam ko support karo. Mujhe bas duaein chahiye kyunki aaj ke time pe duaein badi mehengi hoti hain,” he says.

Earlier this year, Thakare just fell short of winning the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (JDJ) trophy, but he has no qualms about it. “Mere liye select hona hi bahut badi baat thi. From where I come from, lakhs of people dream of coming on TV just once. Main to pichle do saal se TV pe aa raha hun. Who knew who Shiv Thakare is three years ago, but today I am here,” he insists, adding that reality shows like Bigg Boss, JDJ and Khatron Ke Khiladi are like stepping stones towards his dream. “I want to be an actor and work in big movies, so for that I have to start with such small steps. Wahi hota hai agar aapke papa directors-producers nahi hain. Ek kadwa sach ye bhi hai ki jo alag raaste hain is industry mein aane ke, main wo nahi kar sakta. I don’t want to go ahead in my career because of some controversy,” he says.

Soon, Thakare will be seen in a music video. While many Bigg Boss contestants take this route right after their season ends, the actor took over a year to choose his first music video. Ask him why and he says, “Bigg Boss ka history hai ki uske contestants music videos karte hain, aur fir gayab ho jate hain. Main chahta hun ki us list mein mera naam na liya jaye. Ye bas ek step hai mere sapno ki taraf.”