Shreyas Talpade, Manjari Fadnnis on a roll at Residency

Shooting for the feature film Zindagi Namkeen Hai began at the historical remains of Residency on Sunday morning. The first shot was panned with lead actors Shreyas Talpade and Manjari Fadnnis by director Gajendra Ahire, who is shooting his second film in Lucknow after The Signature starring Anupam Kher.

Shreyas Talpade and Manjari Fadnnis during the shoot of Zindagi Namkeen Hai in Lucknow(Chintamani)

The mahurat clap was given by district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar.

Actors with director Gajendra Ahire (far right), filmmaker KC Bokadia (fourth from left) and others at Residency on Sunday (Deep Saxena)

This will be filmmaker KC Bokadia’s third film since June 2022. In August, he wrapped Teesri Begum that is likely to release later this year.

National Award winning director (Not Only Mrs Raut, 2003 and Shevri, 2006) Ahire says, “We will be shooting the film here till October 22 and then move for the hills – either Srinagar or Kullu-Manali. This is my second consecutive film here. It’s a family entertainment drama. The film also stars actors Farida Jalal and Eshika Dey who will join us soon.”

District magistrate, Lucknow, Surya Pal Gangwar giving the mahurat shot at Residency. (Deep Saxena)

Bokadia and Ahire have teamed up for the second time. “Our previous film The Signature has recently won the Best Film Critics’ Choice and Best Director at the prestigious Boston India International Film Festival. In December, we are again coming back to Lucknow to shoot for Policy Diary, which I will be directing. It’s my love for Uttar Pradesh, ease of shooting and local support that brings me back to UP. I am highly impressed with the state’s film policy that also provides subsidy for films,” says Bokadia.

The actors were seen shooting an emotional scene for the film at the historical ruins known for the 77-day-long seize during the 1857-58 war of independence. Many films, including Raid (2018), Jolly LLB (2017) and Gadar2 have been shot here.

Line-producer Aroon Singh Dicky adds, “We are also shooting at a shopping mall, Sethi House at Ashok Marg, then at a hospital near Ekana stadium along with a couple of outdoor shoots.”

