Shreyas Talpade on Iqbal Completing 20 Years: The film changed my life forever

Shreyas Talpade

It has been two decades since Nagesh Kukunoor’s Iqbal released, yet the story of a deaf and mute boy who dreams of playing cricket for India continues to hold a special place in cinema lovers’ hearts. For Shreyas Talpade, it’s no different as the actor calls it’s ‘ a turning point of his career and his life’.

Reflecting on the milestone, Shreyas admits the journey still feels surreal. “I played an 18 or 19-year-old Iqbal back then, and now when I think about it completing 20 years, it feels unreal. The best part is that the film still feels fresh. People who watched it as youngsters are now married with children, and many of them tell me they’ve shown the film to their kids. That, for me, is the biggest blessing.”

When he first auditioned for Iqbal, Shreyas had no idea he was being considered for the lead. At the time, he was juggling theatre and television, hoping for a chance in films. “I thought it was for a small role. They asked me to bowl, use sign language, and perform a scene. Later, I was told I was being considered for the lead, and I couldn’t believe it. Once I was on board, my only thought was: this is my one opportunity, and I cannot let it go.”

The actor recalls how committed he was to giving his best, even if it meant making personal sacrifices. “I got married just a day before shooting began, and the next morning, I flew to Hyderabad for training. There was no honeymoon, only Iqbal,” he laughs. The preparation was rigorous. His days began with cricket practice, followed by spending time with buffaloes to learn the rural setting, milking them, practicing sign language with co-star Shweta, and more cricket training in the evenings.

There were also mishaps on set. On the very first day of shooting, a buffalo stepped on his toe. Later, while filming the climactic scene, he twisted his ankle badly while bowling. “I still pushed through and gave the shot again because I knew how important it was. Thankfully, it wasn’t fractured, just twisted. But I remember every single day on the sets of Iqbal vividly,” he says.

Working alongside legends like Naseeruddin Shah and Girish Karnad could have been intimidating for a newcomer, but Shreyas recalls how both made the experience easier. “Naseer sir told me on the first day, ‘You’re doing a good job. If you face any issue, come to me.’ That broke the ice. Both he and Girish ji were extremely warm and approachable. We would eat together, play Scrabble, and watch films. They never made me feel the pressure I could have felt.”

At the time, sports films were rare in Indian cinema, barring a few like Lagaan and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. But Iqbal managed to stand out with its underdog story and emotional depth. “Nagesh never wanted it to be just a sports film. He always said it was the story of a boy with dreams. That’s why it connected with so many people,” Shreyas explains.

Two decades later, Iqbal continues to resonate with audiences, and for Shreyas Talpade, it remains the film that defined his career. “It changed my life forever,” he signs offs.