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Shriya Pilgaonkar: There is so much hope and joy that Ganesh Chaturthi brings in

On Ganesh Chaturthi today, Shriya Pilgaonkar tells HT City the importance of the festival in her life and the family traditions that she follows

Published on: Sep 14, 2026, 09:01:05 IST
By Akash Bhatnagar
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Being a Maharashtrian, Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in Shriya Pilgaonkar’s life, and this year, it’s even more special as it comes on the heels of two big releases for the actor — Mirzapur The Movie and Haiwaan. Excited about bringing in the festival, she says, “Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of devotion to Lord Ganesha, but it's also a celebration of Maharashtra's culture, history, community and spirit.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar on Ganesh Chaturthi
Shriya Pilgaonkar on Ganesh Chaturthi

Shriya Pilgabelieves Mumbai has a different soul during the festivities which she loves: “It is a moment where the entire city comes together to celebrate everything that Ganpati stands for. It's a beautiful feeling to see the city come alive, and there's so much, uh, positive energy, there is so much hope, there is celebration, and there is so much joy that Ganesh Chaturthi brings in.”

Now, things have changed as the new generation is taking the cultural legacy forward. “We've taken the lead to manage these celebrations, and that's also very beautiful. Something that I love is that we have a tradition where all of us cousins come together, and we make ukadiche modak. As a child, me and my cousins would go pandal hopping. And to date, I love visiting pandals with my friends because each pandal has their own unique energy and the way they decorate their pandals is as per theme. I find it very fascinating,” she says.

But besides the festivities, what matters to Shriya is understanding the belief and meaning behind the celebrations. “Bappa is a representation of auspicious beginnings. Every day in our family, whenever we leave our house, we say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ to start our day with the best energy. Even on a film set, the first shot is taken while saying ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’ We dedicate our art, our day, our kala, to the higher power, and that's such a beautiful way of looking at it. You surrender all that you have to offer to a higher power. So, I love that aspect of Indian culture, especially Ganesh Chaturthi,” she says.

Shriya adds, “In our family, festivals have never been just about following rituals, but about really understanding the meaning behind it. It's a beautiful opportunity to look inwards and whether one is seeking wisdom, expressing gratitude, letting go of something, or coming together as a family, the ritual is an outer expression, but what really matters is internalizing the value behind it and carrying that in our everyday lives.”

 
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