Shriya Pilgaonkar: There is so much hope and joy that Ganesh Chaturthi brings in

Being a Maharashtrian, Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in Shriya Pilgaonkar’s life, and this year, it’s even more special as it comes on the heels of two big releases for the actor — Mirzapur The Movie and Haiwaan. Excited about bringing in the festival, she says, “Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of devotion to Lord Ganesha, but it's also a celebration of Maharashtra's culture, history, community and spirit.”

Shriya Pilgaonkar on Ganesh Chaturthi

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Shriya Pilgabelieves Mumbai has a different soul during the festivities which she loves: “It is a moment where the entire city comes together to celebrate everything that Ganpati stands for. It's a beautiful feeling to see the city come alive, and there's so much, uh, positive energy, there is so much hope, there is celebration, and there is so much joy that Ganesh Chaturthi brings in.”

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{{^usCountry}} Daughter to actor-couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya shares that the rituals for Ganesh Chaturthi at the Pilgaonkars have a long running tradition: start the day with an aarti at Siddhivinayak temple, then go to Sachin’s side of the family in Dadar, followed by a visit to Supriya’s side of the family. “Growing up, what was most exciting about Ganesh Chaturthi was that the entire family would come together. There would be amazing food and music. It was the only time perhaps, besides Diwali, where the whole family would come together. Our elders, my grandparents would share stories about their childhood days. So, it's such a beautiful moment where traditions are passed down.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Daughter to actor-couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya shares that the rituals for Ganesh Chaturthi at the Pilgaonkars have a long running tradition: start the day with an aarti at Siddhivinayak temple, then go to Sachin’s side of the family in Dadar, followed by a visit to Supriya’s side of the family. “Growing up, what was most exciting about Ganesh Chaturthi was that the entire family would come together. There would be amazing food and music. It was the only time perhaps, besides Diwali, where the whole family would come together. Our elders, my grandparents would share stories about their childhood days. So, it's such a beautiful moment where traditions are passed down.” {{/usCountry}}

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Now, things have changed as the new generation is taking the cultural legacy forward. “We've taken the lead to manage these celebrations, and that's also very beautiful. Something that I love is that we have a tradition where all of us cousins come together, and we make ukadiche modak. As a child, me and my cousins would go pandal hopping. And to date, I love visiting pandals with my friends because each pandal has their own unique energy and the way they decorate their pandals is as per theme. I find it very fascinating,” she says.

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But besides the festivities, what matters to Shriya is understanding the belief and meaning behind the celebrations. “Bappa is a representation of auspicious beginnings. Every day in our family, whenever we leave our house, we say ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ to start our day with the best energy. Even on a film set, the first shot is taken while saying ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya.’ We dedicate our art, our day, our kala, to the higher power, and that's such a beautiful way of looking at it. You surrender all that you have to offer to a higher power. So, I love that aspect of Indian culture, especially Ganesh Chaturthi,” she says.

Shriya adds, “In our family, festivals have never been just about following rituals, but about really understanding the meaning behind it. It's a beautiful opportunity to look inwards and whether one is seeking wisdom, expressing gratitude, letting go of something, or coming together as a family, the ritual is an outer expression, but what really matters is internalizing the value behind it and carrying that in our everyday lives.”