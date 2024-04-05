 Shriya Saran: As South actors, we do get put in a box - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Shriya Saran: As South actors, we do get put in a box

ByAkash Bhatnagar
Apr 05, 2024 06:26 PM IST

After Priyamani's remarks on stereotyping of South actors in Bollywood, Shriya Saran resonates with the sentiment

Actor Priyamani recently pointed out how South actors are stereotyped in Bollywood. She spoke about them being approached for only South Indian roles. When actor Shriya Saran is asked about it, she resonates with her fellow actor. She says, “Yes, we do get put into a box. The best way to get out of it is that you keep experimenting and changing. That's why even my stylists keep telling me that sarees are my forte so let's try something else to get me out of my comfort zone. So that people see a new and different me too.”

Shriya Saran on stereotyping of South actors in Bollywood
Shriya Saran on stereotyping of South actors in Bollywood

The 41-year-old credits the South cinema for her positioning in the industry. She shares, “Everything that I have today is given to me by Indian cinema, and particularly South Indian cinema. I am very grateful about it.” Saran has dabbled in Hindi and South industries, but it’s the latter where she has done most work. Ask her if she has ever been approached only for South Indian roles in Bollywood, and she says, “Not really. There's enough roles written for all kinds of character today. Drishyam was a Marathi-Goan girl and it worked in my favour. In Showtime too, I am grateful the makers didn't put me in that box.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Shivaji: The Boss actor insists that she doesn’t have a problem with people calling her a ‘South Indian face’. “I can look very western, and I can look very Indian. I have a very Indian face and I am very proud of it. So, when people say you look South Indian, I am happy. As long as I look Indian, you can call me North Indian, South Indian, I don't care. The moment you say I don't look Indian, that would not be a compliment in my head,” she ends.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / HTCity / Cinema / Shriya Saran: As South actors, we do get put in a box
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On