Shriya Saran: As South actors, we do get put in a box

Actor Priyamani recently pointed out how South actors are stereotyped in Bollywood. She spoke about them being approached for only South Indian roles. When actor Shriya Saran is asked about it, she resonates with her fellow actor. She says, “Yes, we do get put into a box. The best way to get out of it is that you keep experimenting and changing. That's why even my stylists keep telling me that sarees are my forte so let's try something else to get me out of my comfort zone. So that people see a new and different me too.” Shriya Saran on stereotyping of South actors in Bollywood

The 41-year-old credits the South cinema for her positioning in the industry. She shares, “Everything that I have today is given to me by Indian cinema, and particularly South Indian cinema. I am very grateful about it.” Saran has dabbled in Hindi and South industries, but it’s the latter where she has done most work. Ask her if she has ever been approached only for South Indian roles in Bollywood, and she says, “Not really. There's enough roles written for all kinds of character today. Drishyam was a Marathi-Goan girl and it worked in my favour. In Showtime too, I am grateful the makers didn't put me in that box.”

The Shivaji: The Boss actor insists that she doesn’t have a problem with people calling her a ‘South Indian face’. “I can look very western, and I can look very Indian. I have a very Indian face and I am very proud of it. So, when people say you look South Indian, I am happy. As long as I look Indian, you can call me North Indian, South Indian, I don't care. The moment you say I don't look Indian, that would not be a compliment in my head,” she ends.