World Dosa Day special| Shriya Saran: I get the best dosa not at restaurants but…

Shriya Saran’s mornings begin with dosa, so it was quite apt that HT City took her out for a south Indian lunch at a cafe in Mumbai, on the occasion of World Dosa Day on March 3. Since she wants it to be piping hot, she requests her team on call that the order be given only 5 minutes prior her arrival. Actor Shriya Saran poses for HT City. (Satish Bate/ HT)

She starts munching on her favourite dish almost immediately as she arrives. But the 41-year-old says her most favourite dosa is not one from any restaurant.

“It’s the one I get to have at my friends’ houses across the country. Restaurants are not able to make them. I love the small roadside places instead. This delicacy travelled to different of India and became it’s own. It’s a universally acknowledged food. My daughter is also obsessed with dosa and idli, she calls it ‘idi’! I feel dosa could become the next big thing from India because it’s gluten free, and can be made in a health conscious way with oats and millets,” gushes the actor as she orders sugarcane juice to go alongwith her paper masala dosa.

Emphasising on everything being prepared by hand, from the batter to the chutney, Saran adds, “I eat five green dosa in the morning. And the chutney, especially at my friends’ homes, is grounded in mortar and pestle, it’s dry masala, alongwith coconut milk, hence it is all very fresh. It doesn’t give that feeing if it is not prepared fresh. What you eat in Hyderabad is different, Chennai is completely different. I am currently obsessed with Mysore masala dosa.”

Given that she is clearly a big foodie, how does she balance that side to her, with being healthy? The actor remarks, “I love food, but then I twist it around. For example I will out beetroot in dosa. You can practically make dosa out of anything, pumpkin too! Add green dal, even the chutneys can be healthy too. You don’t have to starve yourself. I follow Ayurveda, so I try not to eat after 7:30pm.”