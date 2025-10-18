Shrutika Arjun shares her surgery journey and recovery after endometriosis treatment: I'm advised to take a 45-day break

Actor Shrutika Arjun, known for her work in Tamil and Malayalam films, recently underwent major surgery for endometriosis and has been consistently sharing updates with her fans.



Speaking to us, Shrutika shares her post-surgery precautions and being away from work, stating, 'I am advised to take a 45-day break post-surgery, and I intend to follow that fully so I can recover better.' Shrutika Arjun

About dealing with this medical condition for quite some time, Shrutika says, “I was through endometriosis for a long time and I thought it was a minor issue something that affects about one in ten women. I ignored it for years when it was just a small cyst. Over time, it spread extensively. I didn’t realise it could be so serious that it would attach to nearby organs. If I had left it untreated, it could have led to even more severe complications. It took multiple consultations with doctors for me to understand the seriousness of the condition.”

Earlier, taking to Instagram, the Bigg Boss 18 contestant penned a long, emotional note about her recovery. She recalled that just a year ago, she was inside the Bigg Boss house, experiencing one of the most unforgettable chapters of her life. Now, a year later, she wrote about being surrounded by doctors and nurses as she heals from surgery. She described it as another ‘life-changing experience’ that reminded her of the power and grace of faith.

She adds, "Along with acting and reality TV, of late I have been busy with my skincare and saree businesses, the former one being eight years old now."