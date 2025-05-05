Palak Tiwari’s ex-boyfriend had to spend a night at school after their crazy fight: ‘I have pulled…’

After assisting on Antim: The Final Truth (2021), Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari followed in her actor mother’s footsteps into Bollywood with Salman Khan’s 2023 multi-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Currently, Palak is busy flying high on the success of her second release, The Bhootnii. A horror comedy which is winning hearts, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. As an actor, Palak is growing onwards and upwards, according to The Bhootnii’s reviews. But on the personal front, the star kid prefers keeping things private. Until today, when she divulged details about a crazy fight with an ex! Palak Tiwari

Yes, you read that right. During the promotions of The Bhootnii, when asked if she has ever done something crazy in the name of love, Palak revealed, “In high school, my then boyfriend and I used to fight a lot. So one day he... because he had to take a bus to go back home and meri toh gaadi aati thi. So one day we were fighting and he was like 'you know what, listen like I got to leave, you're being crazy'. I have held his bag and I was like 'No' and I have pulled him back at least 200 times that day and finished my point.”

Palak explained, “Because I had a great monologue planned, mind you. I was planning it since the fourth period, 'I'm going to say this, then I'm going to say this' and till I was not done, I have not let him go and he has missed his bus, and he has stayed in school the entire night.” Well, that sure does sound crazy!

But who is Palak dating now? While rumours have been floating around, linking Palak to Sara Ali Khan’s brother and newcomer Ibrahim Ali Khan, the two have kept their lips sealed. Guess we will have to patiently wait for an update about their love life.