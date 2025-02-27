Shweta Tripathi to present a queer story in her first production: It came to me as an acting offer, but…

Amid her successful ongoing stint in acting, which includes projects like Mirzapur and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, actor Shweta Tripathi is set to embark on another journey, as a producer. Ask her why she decided to take this step, and Shweta Tripathi says, “As an audience, I get really moved by what I see on stage or screen and it almost feels like real envy as I want to have that control over people with my emotions and by the stories I was telling.” Shweta Tripathi (Photo: Instagram)

She adds, “I think there aren't enough stories reflecting the conflicting times that we live in. I want to explore the happy things, the painful things that people have to live with, as a producer because there is so much to us. There's so much to explore, and mujhe kisi aur pe dependent nahin hona hai. I want to take that charge. I know this will be a very fun journey and there would be many battles and heartbreaks. But I'm ready to embrace that because I feel there are enough people around me who will support me and who will give me that strength.”

Revealing that she already has four films in the pipeline under her production, she shares, “There are four scripts, which I am working on, and they are very different from each other. One of them is a two females’ love story. A National Award-winning writer and director is helming it. It is for and from the LGBTQIA+ community. I'm also acting in that. It came to me as an acting offer, but after hearing it, I asked if I could please produce the film as well. I deeply feel for the LGBTQIA+ community. There is also a horror film, a psychological thriller and a drama.”

Shweta also informs that she also wants to produce content for kids. “I want to give to the generations to come what I got, because who I am today, personally and professionally, a huge part of that credit goes to cinema. So now that I have certain power and influence and a voice, I want to use that,” she says, adding that she isn’t turning producer to just make films for her to act in: “More than acting, it is the storytelling part of it for me. There will be many films I'll be producing which I will not be acting in. Maybe, they will make it to the big screen. My greed right now is to tell stories. Kahaniyan batana bahut zaruri hai because that changes the fabric of our society. I want to explore all platforms and mediums, but that would also mean I want to be on radio and be a part of audiobooks. I'm not going to force myself into a story because I've also been into casting. If I think there is somebody else who'd do more justice to the part then definitely, I’ll take a step back.”