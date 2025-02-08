Valentine's Day special| How theatre brought Shweta Tripathi and SlowCheeta together

Actor Shweta Tripathi and her husband, actor-rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka SlowCheeta have been together for 12 years now, and theatre has played a huge role in their love story. In our Valentine's Day special series Love Unscripted, Shweta Tripathi and SlowCheeta reveal how. Shweta Tripathi and SlowCheeta(Photo: Instagram)

“We met during a theatrical play as thankfully two actors who were a part of the play were busy for a show date in Delhi, so director, Akarsh Khurana asked Cheeta and I to fill in. As luck would have it, our seats were next to each other on the flight and we could not stop chatting and he was just making me laugh. By the end of that flight, I knew that I want this human to be a part of my life,” Shweta shares.

Cheeta reveals how he incorporated that part of their life into his wedding proposal. “The first time we actually interacted properly was on stage. So, I thought theatre to banta hai [in our proposal] and to give an ode to our relationship, we must do it on stage. Also, we both are actors, so what better place to seal the deal? But that was one time on stage where I was not acting. This was the most genuine I've been on stage, and luckily, she said yes,” he informs, while Shweta adds her reaction to the proposal: “What surprised me more is that he got a tattoo of my name Shweta. I was llike ‘ye to permanent sa hai’. Ring to sabhi ko milti hai, mujhe tattoo mila.”

Shweta shares that Cheeta never fails to make her feel special as she remembers the first time he asked her out. “I had once told Cheeta that how crazy it would be if someone asks me out on a roller coaster. And he actually planned that. He took me to an adventure park and then asked me out on a roller coaster. There, I knew I want him in my life,” she remembers, while her husband adds, “Who in their adulthood would want to go to an adventure park on a date? That didn't seem like something I would do, but it turned out to be the best date I've had in my life. I was like ye to permanent chahiye.”

Ask the couple how their marriage helped their equation flourish and Shweta says, “Marriage has just extended my family. We got married because we felt why are wasting time, we wanted to be roomies as we are each other's favourite company. So shubh kaam mein deri kaisi?” Cheeta butts in adding, “I wanted to make every commitment that this planet offers to this love story, whether it's in court, a celebration to make that love official, or walking around a fire seven times. Any commitment that makes my body and every cell believe more and more that this is the love of my this life, and hopefully all the seven lives, I was on to do. I think it shifted a gear in our relationship.”