Mirzapur The Film a prequel? Ali Fazal spills beans on plotline of upcoming project

The excitement surrounding the film version of the hit web series Mirzapur has been building up ever since its announcement. Now, actor Ali Fazal has added to the buzz by sharing some insight into the upcoming project. Although he refrained from confirming whether it's a prequel, Ali hinted that the film will feature "some dead people walking". Also read: Mirzapur The Film announced: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, to reunite; Divyendu teases his return. Watch The Mirzapur film is being created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

Ali drops hints about Mirzapur film

The actor recently joined an actors roundtable conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, where he spoke about the Mirzapur film. In the series, Ali portrays the role of Guddu Pandit, a character who comes with shades of grey.

“We are very excited. It is the OG cast and we are going at the back of the table. Back in time, I suppose. It has to be back in time because there are like some dead people walking,” Ali said.

Following this, he was asked if it was a Mirzapur prequel. To which, Ali said, “You will find out. But we are really excited to bring it to the theatres. Peaky Blinders also did that. It wasn’t like a one-off or an odd choice of move."

All about Mirzapur film

Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the Mirzapur film is scheduled for release in 2026. It will mark the return of Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit) and Divyenndu (Munna), along with Abhishek Banerjee, who plays the role of the compounder in the series. It was announced in October this year.

The film will release on the big screen, following which it will make its way to the streaming world through Prime Video India. The crime thriller is an Excel Entertainment production. The first season was released in November 2018 and the second season in October 2020. The third season of the show was released in July 2024.