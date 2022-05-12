Ali Fazal teases Mirzapur season 3, shares pic of his character Guddu Pandit; fans say ‘it can’t come soon enough’

Ali Fazal has started the countdown for the much-anticipated third season of web series Mirzapur. On Thursday, the actor shared a picture of himself from the show on Instagram with a caption that signified he was soon beginning work on the show. The announcement got fans of the show excited, who stated that the release date can’t come soon enough. Also read: Ali Fazal ignores Richa Chadha ahead of dinner with Death on the Nile team, fans says 'Guddu mein attitude aa gaya'

The third season of the popular show was recently announced by streaming service Amazon Prime Video but no release date has been announced. The crime thriller’s first season aired in 2018 and second in 2020.

On Thursday, Ali took to Instagram to share a picture of himself in his garb as character Guddu Pandit from the show. In the monochrome pic, Ali can be seen sitting in a dilapidated room staring at the camera with an intsense gaze. He is holding a handgun. Ali captioned the picture, “And the time begins!! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on. Laathi lakkad nahi, ab neeche se joote aur upar se bandookein fire hongi. Lagao haath kamaao kantaap! Guddu aa rahe hain .. apne aap. (No sticks and stones, now shoes will rain from below and bullets from above. Guddu is returning all by himself).”

The announcement opened the floodgates of excitement in the comments section. Ali’s girlfriend actor Richa Chadha dropped heart and fire emojis in a comment. Fellow Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi wrote, “Intezaar hai (Waiting).” Actor Amyra Dastur wrote a long exclamatory yes, followed by the hashtag Guddu is back. Fans too expressed their excitement. One commented, “The third season can’t come soon enough.” Another wrote, “Waiting for you Guddu bhaiya.”

Mirzapur is a crime thriller focussing on the small UP town and the intertwined fates of two families. One is led by the local strongman and don Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), while the other by Ali’s Guddu. The show also stars Rasika Dugal, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, and Lilliput. The previous seasons also saw Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Divyenndu.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur streams on Amazon Prime Video and has been hailed as one of the most popular and impactful Indian web series.

