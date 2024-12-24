‘Shyam Benegal was an institution’: Manoj Bajpayee, Shreyas Talpade, Ravi Kishan remember ace filmmaker

Filmmaker and screenwriter Shyam Benegal's death on Monday left the Indian film industry in shock and mourning. Following his death, tributes poured in from across the fraternity, remembering him for his groundbreaking contributions to Indian cinema. Filmmaker Shyam Benegal, Ravi Kishan and Manoj Bajpayee

Speaking to us, actors who worked with Benegal referred to him as an ‘institution', and shared fond memories of their time on set.

Manoj Bajpayee

He had been unwell for the past few years, and losing someone of his stature is both shocking and heartbreaking. He was a pioneer of cinema that not only nurtured countless talents but also redefined Indian cinema for years to come. For me, working with him was more than just a collaboration—it was a stroke of luck. I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him on Zubeidaa (2001). I am grateful for the time I spent with him, both in front of the camera and behind it.

Ravi Kishan

It’s a huge personal loss for me. He was the one who trusted me with two incredible films – Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008) and Well Done Abba (2009). What a wonderful person he was. I learnt so much from this genius. I still remember our first meeting, when he said he loved my eyes. He often thought I was a very passionate person, which is why he gave me such romantic roles. I would tell him, 'Give me more serious roles', but he’d just smile and say, 'I find you very passionate'.

Shreyas Talpade

I feel truly honoured and blessed to have had the opportunity to work with a legend like Shyam sir on Welcome to Sajjanpur. He was an institution in himself. Everyone who worked with him or came into contact with him was deeply inspired by him. He instilled immense confidence in his actors, giving them the freedom to improvise and allowing their craft to flourish. That’s the kind of man he was.