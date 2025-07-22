Siddhant Chaturvedi calls Ananya Panday talented, refuses to take credit for her success: ‘She was always an actress’

Back in 2020 during a roundtable discussion, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi made a statement which soon went viral. It was regarding Ananya Panday’s ‘struggle’ comment. Ananya claimed that her father Chunky Panday never went on Karan Johar’s show, nor was he ever in a Dharma film, explaining that it isn’t as easy as people think for her as a star kid. Siddhant had a cheeky response to this. He replied, “Jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (Their struggles begin where our dreams come true).” In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap praised Ananya’s growth as an actor and opined that it was a result of her taking Siddhant’s comment personally. But Siddhant begs to differ. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday

In a recent chat with ETimes, on a promotional spree for his next film Dhadak 2, Siddhant Chaturvedi shared, “I don’t think it’s my contribution. Independently, she is a very strong girl, very, very talented, and a nice person to be with. I have done two films with her and I look forward to doing more. I don’t think your growth happens because of anyone. Either you are an actor, or you are not. She was always an actress. It’s just that she got those opportunities and she excelled. Whenever we have collaborated, it has worked. I think we are each other’s lucky charm.”

In 2022, Siddhant and Ananya came together for Shakun Batra’s film Gehraiyaan, also starring Deepika Padukone. A year later, they starred together in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023), which fans and critics thought was one of the most versatile performances delivered by Ananya yet. Up next, Siddhant will share the screen with Triptii Dimri for the first time ever in Dhadak 2. A spiritual sequel to Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor’s 2018 film Dhadak, Siddhant and Triptii’s romantic drama is an official remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal (2018).