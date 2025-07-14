Siddharth Nigam on taking a break from TV: I have not QUIT television, but…

"For now, I have taken a break from television," says Siddharth Nigam. Talking to us, Siddharth clarifies that he has not quit television entirely, but is rather taking a strategic break to focus on curating his projects. "I'm done with TV, but I'm waiting for a role that truly excites me," he reveals, emphasizing his desire to be selective about the projects he takes on. “If I get something script-wise that I feel is worth doing, I might think of it, but right now, my focus is on doing more in Bollywood. I’m looking for big projects — where the production, story, actors, everything is top-notch,” says the 24-year-old actor. Siddharth Nigam

Ask him whether the label 'TV actor' bothers him: “When you Google my name, you won’t just find 'TV actor'; people know me as an actor because I have proved my mettle. If someone discovered me from television or social media, it means I’m doing something right. People can choose to call me what they want — I know I’m delivering good work and I respect television more than anything.”

“My journey in the industry has not been easy. There was a phase when we had just bought a flat in Mumbai, which was a dream. But soon after, things became very difficult as we didn’t have money. No one to give us financial help. It was a hard time,” shares Siddharth, adding: "There were no big offers coming in, and we didn’t have anyone backing us, no godfather in the industry to help us out financially or professionally. We had no choice but to shift into a 1 BHK on rent to make ends meet. It was small, humble, and nothing like what people imagine when they see the glamorous side of actors and showbiz. It is a true struggle!”

"I was already getting recognition — people knew me from my TV shows — but we were still living very modestly. Fame doesn’t pay your rent. That phase changed me, teaching me that nothing is permanent — not the highs, not the lows. And it made me appreciate everything more,” says Siddharth, adding that the hardships have made him grounded and humble. “People now see me on screen, they see the stunts, the glam, the posters. But very few know the journey behind it. And that journey, that rented 1 BHK, those quiet nights of doubt — they made me who I am,” shares Siddharth.

The actor's personal life has been a mystery, even when he has been linked to his co-stars from his past shows, and he has constantly denied any dating rumors. Siddharth clears all the rumors and gossip about his link-up with Avneet Kaur or Anushka Sen, as he says: "I believe in love. But if it happens, I’ll keep it to myself. I don’t believe in announcing things for the world. Love is something sacred for me, private."

"When people link us or assume what's cooking, I let them get creative with their imagination," says Siddharth, putting the speculations to rest. Adding further, he says, "I understand people are curious — they’ve seen me grow up on screen, they’ve seen me pair up with different actresses, and they’ve built a connection. But the truth is — I have many close friends, and that’s what it is. Best friends. That’s it."

Concluding, he says, "Even during Aladdin, there were so many articles and blind items. People just assumed things. But I was very young then, and so was she [referring to Avneet Kaur]. I agree we had great chemistry on screen, and fans loved us together. But that doesn’t mean it becomes real off-screen too. I respect all my co-stars. They’ve been friends, nothing more. I’ve never encouraged gossip or used it for publicity—that’s not who I am."