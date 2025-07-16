DYK Sidharth Malhotra’s mum manifested a granddaughter? Revisiting the time Kiara wanted her baby girl to be like Bebo

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who got married in 2023, welcomed their first child into the world today. The star couple were blessed with a baby girl, with Sidharth joining his fellow students Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the proud girl parent gang. But did you know this was the fruit of Sidharth’s mother and Kiara’s sasu maa Rimma Malhotra’s manifestation? A month before Sid’s wedding to Kiara, in an interview with comedian Zakir Khan, the actor had revealed that his mother was eagerly waiting for him to get married with hopes that she would be blessed with a granddaughter one day. Rimma Malhotra, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Girl dad Sidharth had shared, “Hum log do bhai the aur mere dad the, aur mom hamesha bolti thi koi toh shaadi karo, bachche ho. Mere bade bhai jo hain, unke bacha hua toh woh ladka hi hai, nephew hi hai ek. Meri maa ko abhi bhi umeed hai ki ek toh ladki ho parivaar mein.” Well, now that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are blessed with a daughter, we wonder what she will be like as she grows up. Will she have qualities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, as Kiara had hoped?

During the promotions of their 2019 filmGood Newwz, Kiara had revealed she wanted her baby girl to have qualities like her co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan. The new mother had shared, “Her confidence, her expressions, her aura. All her qualities. She's a 10 on 10.” Wouldn’t that be awesome? Well, Kareena was one of the first celebrities to shower love on Kiara and Sidharth’s daughter today when they shared their good news. Bebo had shared a post which read, “Congratulations to the lovely couple... ❤️ God bless your little angel 🌈.”

Well, we wish Kiara and Sidharth all the love as they begin this exciting new chapter in their happily ever after as parents.