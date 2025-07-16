Before Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were blessed with a baby girl, fans predicted they will have a daughter

On February 7, 2023, actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in one of the most wholesome ceremonies that fans had ever witnessed. Two years later, on February 28, the love birds announced that they are expecting their first child. Kiara went on to debut her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom Gaurav Gupta gown. This morning, Sid and Kiara revealed that they were blessed with a baby girl. Interestingly, netizens had already predicted that the couple are going to have a daughter weeks ago. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Sharing the good news with fans, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani penned a sweet note which read, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.” Yes, the beautiful couple are now proud parents to a daughter. But what made fans think Sid and Kiara would have a girl before this announcement? Netizens made this prediction, or manifested for this to happen, on Father’s Day when Kiara posted a sweet picture of her and Sidharth from what looked like their baby shower. Under the picture, one internet user wrote, “Actually so cute. She seems like a total girl mom,” whereas another comment read, “I thought the baby is born and it’s a girl?!?”

The manifestation continued to grow when Kiara shared a picture of a coffee mug, which featured a lion and the word ‘Lion’. Highlighting the word lion on the cup with a heart emoji, Kiara changed it to ‘Lioness’. Along with this, she added a sticker which said ‘Leo Season’. Seeing this, a user wrote, “Is she having a girl in leo season (end july-early august)????” Another comment read, “I wish they have a girl, want sid to be a girl dad 🎀,” while a fan predicted, “Kiara is having a baby girl 🎀.” As far as we know, Kiara was talking about herself, as the actor is a Leo born on July 31. While her daughter is not a Leo, Kiara and her baby girl now share the same birthday month!

We wish Kiara and Sidharth all the happiness as they embark on this beautiful journey together.