Sikandar on OTT: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film receives mixed reviews; trolls call it ‘worst of SK’

Salman Khan returned to the theatres with his much-awaited action masala film Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna on Eid this year. The anticipation for this release was on another level. However, despite Salman and Rashmika’s fresh onscreen chemistry, the film failed to meet expectations and ended up as a box office bomb. After two months, Salman announced the arrival of Sikandar on the digital platform on May 25 in a deadly promo. This video received love from netizens, leaving them super excited to witness Salman in all his glory. But sadly the film’s OTT release also received a lukewarm reaction, much like its theatrical release. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Some netizens have called Sikandar the worst work of Salman Khan, claiming that the actor seemed ‘disinterested’ and his announcement promo for Netflix was a better watch. For instance, one Twitter review read, “#Sikandar is like a movie where Salman Khan acted without any interest.. Everyone is bad in one way or another.. You like the BGM but hate it when you hear Salman's face and dialogues,” whereas another netizen shared, “Even being a Salman Khan fan....I m saying that #sikandaronnetflix is the worst film of Salman....everything is bad in the film, acting, direction, action and the bgm is so mediocre inconsistent and total mess...scene kuch chal raha hai and bgm kuch aur...no sync..absolute worst.”

Replying to a tweet that claimed ‘Bollywood is dying’, a social media user shared, “I watched some Bollywood TRASH today #Sikandar on @NetflixIndia - I had to fast forward all songs & fight sequences. Worst of Salman Khan.” However, there is a segment of social media who enjoyed the film and did not understand the hate it received. One such internet user shared, “#Sikandar is way better than #Gamechanger or #Indian2 don't think it deserved all the trolling and hate it got. As always, far-fetched and no logic, and too many convenient twists, but still watchable is what I feel. On #Netflix.”

Meanwhile, another review read, “Just saw #Sikandar at @NetflixIndia It was awesome I don't why people Rejected I'm not @BeingSalmanKhan fan But movie was awesome Well done #SikandarOnNetflix @iamRashmika @MsKajalAggarwal.”

After reading these reviews, are you planning to watch Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s film Sikandar from the comfort of your home this week?