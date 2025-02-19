Menu Explore
Singer Kumar Sanu on being honoured by the House of Commons: I am humbled and grateful

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 19, 2025 06:01 PM IST

Kumar Sanu was awarded by the House of Commons and given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Book of Records for his contribution to music.

With over four decades of experience in the music industry, singer Kumar Sanu recently received two awards at the UK Parliament. He was honoured by the House of Commons and also with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the World Book of Records for his contribution to music.

Singer Kumar Sanu received two awards at the UK Parliament
Singer Kumar Sanu received two awards at the UK Parliament

Singer Kumar Sanu received two awards at the UK Parliament
Singer Kumar Sanu received two awards at the UK Parliament

“I am honoured and grateful to have received these recognitions. Music has been my passion all my life, and being acknowledged across countries, especially by the UK Parliament for the second time, is humbling. I dedicate these awards to my fans, who have loved me and supported me throughout my journey,” says Sanu.

The event brought together music enthusiasts, prominent personalities, and dignitaries to honour Kumar Sanu’s enduring legacy. He recently collaborated with singer Akriti Kakar for a track. Titled Sohbatein, the number has an ’80s vibe and it has been composed and sung by Akriti.

The singer was accompanied by his daughter, singer Shannon K, who also performed with him at a show in London following the award ceremonies. “It’s great to be valued for your dedication to your craft. I can never forget recording 28 songs in a single day many years ago. That’s how much I love and worship my work. I am grateful that my dedication has been noticed by people in another country,” Sanu ends.

