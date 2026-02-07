Singer Parleen Gill on finding harmony in Lucknow: Yahan ki har baat mein music hain

For singer Parleen Gill, whose hit singles include Juda and The Blue Angel, returning to the City of Nawabs is a nostalgic journey that spans over a decade. Singer Parleen Gill in Lucknow

“The last time I was here was around 2009, right after Indian Idol,” Parleen reminisces. “Though I’ve visited once or twice since, it’s been a long gap. This visit feels extremely special,” he shares.

The singer, who is in town to attend a solo singing competition at IIM Lucknow’s singing event, found himself rejuvenated by the city's winter air. “Winter is always beautiful, and luckily I am here at this time of the year. I am impressed with the unique energy that the youngsters here bring along. The city is known for it's love for art and culture and that is the reason yahan ki har baat mein music hain, ” he says.

Parleen adds that like all other creative professions, singing needs regular practice. “Singing demands regular riyaaz (practice),” he asserts. “When that discipline is missing, it reflects instantly in the performance, and this every budding singer should understand. For me, the main criteria as a singer are sur, taal, voice control, and expression.”

While Parleen has stayed away from judging major television reality shows in the past—citing a need for personal growth—he feels that his "evolved" self is finally ready for the spotlight again. “I wasn’t mentally prepared back then when I got an offer for judging a reality show as I felt I cannot do justice to the role, but today, I’m in a much better place.”



The music industry recently lost a gem in Prashant Tamang, a close friend to him. “Honestly, I haven’t coped yet,” Gill says. “I’m still in shock and disbelief. I met him just a month ago, never imagining it would be the last time. Life is so unpredictable; some losses take a long time to sink in.”