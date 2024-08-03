Singer Raahul Jatin: I took ‘sasta Arijit’ troll as a compliment

Composer, singer Raahul Jatin, who is happy making his own music, feels no troll can take away your creativity and passion for your craft. Singer Raahul Jatin

“Trolls think that they can hurt an artiste’s psyche, but that’s not true. I guess it gives them temporary pleasure. For a long time, I have made it a point not to react in a negative manner. Giving troll negative reactions does no good. In fact, it harms me more, so main toh laughing emojis se react karta hoon. And I ensure to revert to each one of them,” says the son and protege of ’90s composer Jatin Pandit.

Raahul was brutally trolled when he came up with his songs recently. “Some even called me ‘sasta Arijit (Singh, singer)’ and this made me laugh, because Arijit ko kaun nahin jaanta, to be compared with such a talent is more of a compliment. Also, my father always says music can win over anything and anyone in the world. So, bas ussi mei laga hoon,” says the singer who last featured in Punjabi song Shopping.

He has been busy with his indie music and has been coming up with singles where he has not only composed, but also sung and featured.