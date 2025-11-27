Singer-composer Tanishk Bagchi to fully focus on music, goes off social media! Says, ‘choosing peace for myself’

Composer, singer Tanishk Bagchi took to Instagram, sharing with his fans about going completely off social media, “It’s just me choosing peace for myself.” Speaking to us exclusively, the Saiyaara fame composer says, “I reached a point where social media started taking too much space in my daily life. As an artist, I need silence sometimes. Creativity needs space. And this break is giving me that. I need to disconnect a little and reconnect with myself, my music, and real life. It’s not goodbye forever, but yes, for now it is.” Singer-composer Tanishk Bagchi

Speaking on how social media had started overwhelming him, Tanishk adds, “When you’re constantly scrolling... it becomes noise for anyone, and when you are a creative soul, it becomes a bit more difficult to handle. It’s a simple rule: music can’t breathe in noise. I want to focus on being present in the studio... that’s what I choose.”

Tanishk also shares that for now, the break is more about his personal life, “2025 has been a turning point personally and musically with Saiyaara being a huge success. Instead of a big celebration, I want a quiet day with the person who matters, make some music, and take a long drive. ”

On being asked when he will return to public platforms, he says, “I’m not putting a date on it. I’ll return when I feel I have something meaningful to say... until then I would prefer to see everything through my team; they’ll take care of work-related updates and communication, and I’ll be back when I have a lot more music to share and I have calmed down as an artist.”



Other than Saiyaara, the songs Tanishk released this year also include Seen, along with the devotional song Ram Ka Sethu, which celebrates the love between lord Rama and Sita.