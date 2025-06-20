Sitaare Zameen Par Twitter Reviews: The film may not be flawless, but fans feel Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is back

Back in 2007, Aamir Khan wowed the country with Taare Zameen Par, one of the biggest masterpieces that Bollywood had ever seen. The story, the performances and most of all, his chemistry with co-star Darsheel Safary made this film a memorable watch. So much so that when a spiritual successor titled Sitaare Zameen Par with Genelia Deshmukh was announced, fans were hit with a rush of nostalgia. Today, Aamir returned to the silver screen once again to remind the world that every child is special, just like the ‘sitaares’ he got to coach in his film. But did Sitaare Zameen Par manage to strike a chord with fans like Taare Zameen Par did? Here’s what netizens have to say. Aamir Khan in Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan and his film Sitaare Zameen Par have successfully left audiences satiated. While some have pointed out that the film is not as flawless as Taare Zameen Par was, netizens believe that Sitaare Zameen Par has its own charm and is enjoyable. But most importantly, fans feel that after his box office bomb Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Aamir has finally redeemed himself. One such Twitter review read, “#SitaareZameenParReview: Masterpiece :⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 Engaging script +Comedy hits properly and Emotional Scenes are powerful. Mr Perfectionist #AamirKhan is Back. @geneliad looks cute. The CLIMAX is the soul of this Film. 1st Half is Good But 2nd Half 🛐 #SitaareZameenPar.”

A rave review read, “#SitaareZameenPar is an enjoyable film. Hard to dislike given the subject. It’s an easy crowd pleaser with moral lessons. I can just end the tweet here to get more reach…. BUT gotta be critical for my own honesty - it lacks the extraordinary touch we associate with great Aamir films. At times, it feels repetitive, the film itself grows like a slow learner. Nonetheless, a very positive cinema experience...all smiles. 🙂,” whereas another internet user stated, “#SitaareZameenPar Too good ❤️❤️❤️ Kaafi pure film. Bahot hasa aur roya. not a perfect film.. has some flaws (Genelia’s arc).. but it has enough good things to make you look over them. Aamir Maamu is back doing what he does best.. teaching us how to live 🥳 BTW WHAT A BANGER PERFORMANCE BY ALL THE SITAARES. THEY WERE LITERALLY THE BEST, FUNNIEST, HEARTIEST & REALEST CHARACTERS I’VE SEEN IN A LONG TIME. Also, don't compare it with Taare Zameen Par (prolly one of the best films ever made in India). This is one is more in the zone of 3 Idiots with its light heartedness. Go watch it on the big screen.”

After reading these reviews, are you planning to book your tickets for Sitaare Zameen Par?