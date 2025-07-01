Smriti Irani reveals why the reboot to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi took so long: ‘The most well-kept secret…’

As excitement builds around the return of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Irani has now dropped a bombshell revelation that has stunned cult followers of the TV show. On a recent episode of We The Women with Karan Johar and Barkha Dutt, filmed in London, Smriti Irani revealed that a sequel had been planned over ten years ago. But it never never saw the light of day because of her political calling. Smriti Irani

“If you look at the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi journey in totality, the most well-kept secret about it was I had a contract to do it again in 2014, and I walked away from it because I had to serve in the Indian Parliament as a cabinet minister,” she said. Irani added that the production was already underway when she received a life-changing call. “The set was ready, but there was a phone call from the Prime Minister's office that you have to take an oath,” she shared.

Irani also revealed that she had to turn down a film role opposite Rishi Kapoor at the time. “I remember Rishi Kapoor telling me to leave now because to serve your country is a greater service than just doing a movie or doing television,” Irani said, reflecting on her decision.

Details about the show

Premiering in 2000, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi became a cultural phenomenon that redefined Indian television. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the daily soap followed the dramatic highs and lows of the Virani family, with Irani’s Tulsi at its emotional core.

Fast forward to 2025, and the show is finally set to make its long-awaited comeback, with Irani reprising her role as Tulsi and Amar Upadhyay returning as Mihir. Although the show was initially scheduled to premiere on July 3, production has hit a slight delay. A source revealed, “Ektaa (Kapoor) wanted some changes in the set. She is reworking on the set and hence the delay.”

Confirming this, Amar Upadhyay added, “Yes, it’s true. The set had to be reworked. Apparently, the colour combination on screen wasn’t translating the way it should. Ektaa knows exactly what she wants—she’s a perfectionist. And this is Kyunki… it’s not just another show. It’s a legacy and she wants to do everything what’s best for the show.”