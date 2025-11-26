Smriti Mandhana to miss KBC shoot with women's cricket team. She’s not coming, confirms a source from the channel

The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17, has created a lot of buzz even before going on air, with host Amitabh Bachchan all set to welcome a special line-up from the India Women’s Cricket team. Cricketer Smriti Mandhana

Reportedly, the vice-captain of the winning squad, Smriti Mandhana, who was supposed to be part of the episode being shot Wednesday evening, will miss the shoot.

Speaking to us, a source from the channel confirmed the news, "Yes, she’s not coming. When we checked with the team who all will be part of the shoot, we were informed that Smriti (Mandhana) is not coming for the shoot. The shoot is this evening, and she’s giving it a skip."

The one name that many viewers were hoping to see will be missing from the shoot. The source adds that no reasons were mentioned by their team, but it’s quite obvious seeing the current state of affairs at the cricketer's end.

The cricketers who will be part of the episode for now include Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and India Women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar. Viewers can look forward to some fun moments, team camaraderie, and many more stories.

As is known, the star cricketer Smriti Mandhana was supposed to get married to singer Palaash Muchhal on November 23, 2025. The wedding was called off just hours before the ceremony because her father, Srinivas, had to be hospitalised after a health scare. In an update, Smriti Mandhana has deleted all the wedding and engagement posts, including the proposal video. Her close friends, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil, have also removed the wedding announcement video.



No official statement regarding the wedding or a postponed date has been made yet by Smriti Mandhana or Palash Muchhal.