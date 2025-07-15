After Shakira, Sofia Vergara honoured with 24-foot statue in Colombian hometown: Fans dub it 'freaky'

The Colombian city of Barranquilla can surely give the posh Madame Tussauds a run for its money! Sofia Vergara honoured with a 24-foot statue in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, but the internet calls it 'freaky'(Photos: Instagram, X)

While Modern Family actor Sofia Vergara was already moulded in wax back in 2013, she now has yet another figure...we mean, statue, erected in her honour. Now while the Madame Tussauds homage is life-sized, the one her hometown of Barranquilla has dedicated to her is 24-feet tall and features her majestically waving her hand, dressed in a sultry evening gown with a thigh-high slit.

Sofia took to her Instagram handle to share snaps of the figure, penning down an elaborate caption expressing her gratitude. It read, "Thank you my beautiful Barranquilla for this gift! I never imagined that my history, my work and my dreams would leave such a significant mark on this earth that I love, respect and long for so much. I thank Barranquilla for everything I am. I owe all that I have accomplished to the strength, the willpower, and the joy I breathe on this earth. This statue is not only in my honor, but in honor of the Barranquilla people and in honor of my family and friends who have always been with me. I love them so much! Toty❤️🇨🇴".

Now while Sofia being touched makes complete sense, the internet had a very different, dismal take on the whole thing. "This is…a bit odd.", "I don’t get it, what she has done for this town? Did she build schools? Hospitals? Houses?", "It doesn’t look like her in the face at all.", "That face is all kinds of wrong and elderly looking." and "looks freaky" read excerpts from the general verdict.

However, there were some appreciative comments among the lot. "Sofia Vergara is the Marilyn Monroe of Colombia!!!", "This is dope 👏🏾💃🏽😍" and "What a honor! 👏👏👏" read a chosen few reactions.

Incidentally, Barranquilla also happens to be the hometown of popstar Shakira — and before you Google it, she too has a larger-than-life bronze statue to her name, coming in at just a little taller than 21 feet.

Circling back to Sofia, the actor was last seen in a cameo for Jennifer Lopez's film This is Me...Now: A Love Story, which released last year. She also voiced the role of Valentina for the fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise.

What are your thoughts on this grand gesture bestowed upon Sofia?