Soha Ali Khan opens up about being introduced to Kareena Kapoor for the first time: ‘I remember my brother calling…’

Soha Ali Khan has always been candid about her family dynamics, and in a recent interview, she let fans in on some untold stories about her brother, actor Saif Ali Khan. Speaking on Mashable India’s YouTube channel while driving through Mumbai, Soha admitted that her relationship with Saif wasn’t exactly sibling goals during their younger years. Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

“I and Bhai (brother; Saif) are nine years apart, which is a lot. There wasn’t much of an overlap because when I was born, he went abroad for studies. When he came back, he started working in film, and I went to study in Oxford. After coming to Mumbai is when both of us actually started spending time together and became much closer,” she shared. Growing up, Saif was almost an enigma to her: “He was a mystery to me while growing up, because he used to study in Winchester and would only come home for the holidays, and he did whatever he wanted to do.”

Soha didn’t hold back while painting a picture of her brother’s rebellious streak. “He was sort of a rebel as a child, and my parents used to take his example and tell us what not to do. The room that I had growing up actually was his room, but when he came over, I wasn’t allowed to sleep there, because he would often jump out the window at night and come back at unusual hours. He did a lot of things, and my parents didn’t let me sleep in that room because they thought I already looked like him, so I should at least not turn out like him. I and my sister used to be very excited for him to come home, because he used to change the energy of the house. You never knew in what state he would turn up; sometimes he would have red hair, blonde hair, or long hair.”

When Soha met Kareena Kapoor As time passed, Soha and Saif grew closer, and it was during this period that she first met Kareena Kapoor, who is now family. Recalling the moment to Zoom, Soha said, “I just remember my brother calling me, and we were shooting something or other at that time. He said, ‘I wanted to let you know that my girlfriend is two years younger than you.’ I was like, ‘Okay, great!’ That was my introduction.” She went on to add that her bond with Kareena wasn’t instant but developed over time: “Any relationship that has meaning to it requires time and nurturing.”