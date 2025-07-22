Son Of Sardaar 2 New Trailer: Neeru Bajwa asks Ajay Devgn for a divorce, Deepak Dobriyal turns into a woman; watch

Earlier this month, Ajay Devgn returned to our lives as the beloved sardaar Jassi, with Mrunal Thakur by his side. He unveiled the trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2, the much-awaited spiritual sequel to his 2012 film Son of Sardaar. While Ajay’s hilarious finger dance step on the song Pehla Tu Duja Tu became a sensation online, the film’s trailer left fans scratching their heads. It was not very funny and did not make much sense. But makers have now dropped the second trailer of the film, titled Son Of Sardaar 2 - Duja Official Trailer, which is sure to change minds. This time, we even get a better look at Punjabi actor Neeru Bajwa’s character. Son Of Sardaar 2 new trailer

The two minute long new trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2 begins with a rough introduction of Ajay Devgn aka Jassi, who keeps getting stuck. First with fake love, because his wife Neeru Bajwa wants a divorce. Next, he gets stuck with 4 women, one of whom is Deepak Dobriyal. Yes, the Tanu Weds Manu actor is playing the role of a Pakistani woman in the film. We don't know how, but he is. As his love story with Mrunal Thakur begins to blossom, Jassi gets stuck again. This time in a mafia family, led by Ravi Kishan, and wedding drama. There are still some doubts, but most of the confusion is now clear with the story promising a good dose of laughter along the way.

Well, fans are finally satiated. Under the new trailer of Son Of Sardaar 2, one happy social media user stated, “First wale trailer se yeh wala achcha hai,” whereas another agreed and wrote, “Ye kuch badiya lga pahle se acha hai.” A comment read, “Punjabi aa gaye Oye 💥♥️😎🔥,” while another netizen wrote, “Maza Aa Gaya trailer Dekh Ke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Also starring Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sharat Saxena, the late Mukul Dev, Vindu Dara Singh and Sanjay Mishra, Son Of Sardaar 2 is all set to arrive in theatres on August 1.