From Sonu Nigam to Jasmine Sandlas: Singers who stopped their concerts mid-way to help fans; watch

When you go for a concert, as a member of the audience you are there for the music and performances. But every now and then, we witness wholesome displays of empathy from the performer, when the artist puts their fans first. This is exactly what set Sonu Nigam, Jasmine Sandlas and Ed Sheeran apart during their recent concerts.

A few days ago, during his Hubbali show, Sonu Nigam paused the concert to help a young boy, who got separated from his family in a crowd of nearly 30,000 people. The singer walked the stage with the young fan and sang, “Sri Sai aa jao, mummy papa isko le jao, iske mummy papa kho gaye, jaldi aake isko le jao.” When the little boy revealed he came with his uncle (chachu) and not his parents, Sonu turned to the microphone and said, “Chachu, kidhar hai chachu? Hey chachu, chhod ke chale gaye chachi ke saath? Bade bhai ne zimmedari di tumhe bachche ki aur tum yeh kar rahe ho?” In the end, Sonu made sure that the concert’s production team managed to trace the child’s uncle

Last weekend, singer Jasmine Sandlas performed at HT City Unwind - The Ultimate Food and Music Carnival. During her set on stage, Jasmine halted the concert to get two men in the audience kicked out for misbehaving with girls. In a viral video from the event, the singer can be heard saying, “Security, can you please remove these two guys? Kudiya na tang kar dene (They are troubling girls). Aapa gawange hi nahi jab tak kudiya safe nah feel karti hai oye (I will not sing till the time women don't feel safe at my concert).” She emerged as a true Dhurandhar at the event, winning hearts

Back in February last year, during his India tour, Ed Sheeran paused during a concert in Gurgaon when a fan in the audience fainted near the stage. The singer stopped singing and said, “Oh, there is someone who just fainted in the crowd... Please give some space to the person to breathe.” Ed instructed security to rush to the distressed fan’s aid and went on to ask for an update about them by saying, “Please give me a thumbs up if everything is okay.” After making sure that necessary assistance was provided to the fan, Ed returned to his performance

With these wholesome actions, these singers have truly made a permanent place in our hearts.