Sophie Turner says she got her sex ed from Game of Thrones — among other things!

Game of Thrones will never die. Between 2011 and 2019, the eight seasons of the show (despite its very, very dismal ending) quite arguably redefined the scape of television streaming. Sophie Turner on the Dish podcast; her as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones(Photos: X)

Now the fandoms, spin offs, conventions, endless lore and even a whole new language aside, those part of the show, centrally, and for the entire period, of course have that to thank, for their skyrocketing careers and general acting footprint. And Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark for the entirety of the rage-fueled blood fest, is counting her blessings — albeit cheekily!

Appearing on the July 9 episode for the Dish podcast, hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett, Sophie, reminiscing, went into full-on gratitude mode, counting all that she owed to the legacy series.

"It was great, it was like we were a family and the character I got to live with for 10 years...so it felt like we kind of merged into one person by the end of it. But it was amazing and formed my entire life, in terms of like business decisions, just etiquette on set, how to act, um, everything. Everything I learnt from Game of Thrones...and a bit from my parents", she said.

At this point, Nick proceeded to point out how incredibly "reassuring" it would have been, to feel so warmly about the cast and the sets, considering as soon as the camera got rolling, everybody was required to descend into playing their own parts, orchestrating "really f***ed up s**t on screen" — and Sophie couldn't agree more.

Laughing, she quipped, "Actually it was really great! I definitely got my sex education from that show. More than enough".

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of psychological survival thriller Trust, in which she reportedly plays a Hollywood actor who retreats to a secluded cabin after a scandal, only to find herself in a fight for survival. The film is set for a release later this year, in August.

As for Game of Thrones, all eight seasons are available for streaming on OTT.