Soundarya Sharma reveals what Akshay Kumar taught her on Housefull 5 set: ‘Chhota kaam ho, bada kaam ho…’

Actor Soundarya Sharma, who rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 in 2022, is currently the talk of the town thanks to her performance in the recently released film Housefull 5. Despite being in a multi-starrer which features big names from the industry such as Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez among others, Soundarya managed to have her own spotlight, emerging as a true internet sensation after the film arrived in theatres a week ago. Well, Soundarya has now revealed a lesson her co-star and Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay taught her on set. Soundarya Sharma and Akshay Kumar

In a chat with Instant Bollywood, when asked what she would like to remember from the sets of Housefull 5, Soundarya Sharma revealed, “You know, Akshay sir has always told me that keep working hard. Chhota kaam ho, bada kaam ho, kaam se kaam aata hai. Toh jabhi bhi hum scene shoot kar rahe hote the, aur main sochti thi ‘achha, main kab bolungi, kab aayega’. Aage kaam ke discussions hote the, toh humesha unhone bola hai ki mera yahi funda raha hai, kaam se kaam aayega.” Wise words indeed!

Soundarya also gave a shout out to Jacqueline Fernandez. The two raised the temperatures with their belly dance moves and hotness when they burnt the dance floor in Housefull 5’s chartbuster hit song Laal Pari. Soundarya shared, “Jacqueline (Fernandez) also said, the other day in the trailer launch ‘there is so much to learn from you’ and I'm like how sweet of her to say, because I'm learning from everybody, everybody so senior to me.”

For those who have not seen the film yet, Housefull 5 follows the story of three men named Jolly, who come together on a cruise with their wives claiming that they are the sole heirs of a rich man who died of a heart attack.