 Space Oddity singer David Bowie's album Hours was the OG to break the internet - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Space Oddity singer David Bowie's album Hours was the OG to break the internet in 1999

Space Oddity singer David Bowie's album Hours was the OG to break the internet in 1999

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 04, 2024 05:59 PM IST

For the album cover, the singer can be seen cradling a younger version of his own self, which is inspired by Michelangelo's La Pietà

The late singer David Bowie’s 1999 album, Hours, may have begun as a video-game soundtrack for Omikron: The Nomad Soul (1999), but it became a pioneering Internet-age LP (long play — an album with more than 10 songs). On September 21, 1999, before the internet became the encompassing giant it is today, Bowie's album became the first complete music album by a major artist which was available to download over the Internet before its physical release. It was available via the artiste’s website BowieNet. The physical album was released on a CD on October 4 of that year.

David Bowie(Instagram)
David Bowie(Instagram)

Hours is the 22nd studio album of the Space Oddity singer and was the final collaborative work between Bowie and guitarist Reeves Gabrels who had worked together since 1998.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

David Bowie(Instagram)
David Bowie(Instagram)

Talking about this album, the singer, in an interview with Rolling Stone, said, “I wanted to capture a kind of universal angst felt by many people my age. You could say that I am attempting to write some songs for my generation.” The later artiste and Gabrels had travelled to Burmuda to find zen and write the lyrics for the background score for the game. However, they ended up with enough of songs to release their own album.

David Bowie's album cover for Hours
David Bowie's album cover for Hours

For the album cover, the singer, who is known to be a revolutionary thinker, can be seen cradling a younger version of his own self. The artwork is heavily inspired by Christianity, which is also reflected in the music. The cover itself is inspired by the Madonna della Pietà informally known as La Pietà, which depicts the Virgin Mary cradling the dead body of Jesus at Mount Golgotha. Commonly called the Pietà, the marble statue was created by Michelangelo and can now be seen in Saint Peter's Basilica, Vatican City.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On