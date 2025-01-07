From Spider-Man to newly-engaged: Charting Zendaya and Tom Holland's Hollywood love story for the ages

Actors Zendaya and Tom Holland, two of Hollywood's brightest stars, have made headlines recently with the exciting news of their engagement. The couple, both 28, have kept their relationship largely private but recently let the world in on their special milestone. As reported by TMZ, Tom popped the question at one of Zendaya's family homes over the holidays. Despite their reserved nature when it comes to personal matters, Zendaya couldn’t help but show off her dazzling engagement ring during the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Their romance began on the set of Spider-Man and has blossomed into one of the most adored relationships in Hollywood. While they have kept much of their journey under wraps, they’ve also shared plenty of sweet moments that fans can’t get enough of. Here’s a look back at some of their most memorable times together, from their first PDA to their trips around the world. Tom Holland znd Zendaya's first pics as a couple came out first in 2021.

When paps caught them sneaking a kiss inside a car for the first time

In July 2021, Zendaya and Tom made headlines when photos emerged of them sharing a passionate kiss inside a car in Los Angeles. The couple had already been close friends and co-stars in the Spider-Man franchise, but this public display of affection made it clear that their bond had grown beyond the screen. The intimate moment was captured by paparazzi, sparking a wave of speculation about their relationship. While they didn’t publicly confirm their romance until later that year, it was clear from the images that they were much more than just co-stars. Tom and Zendaya’s chemistry was undeniable, and this first PDA was the beginning of a relationship that would captivate fans worldwide. During a recent podcast interview with Jay Shetty Tom spoke about the challenges of having their relationship exposed to the public, especially referring to this incident after paparazzi photos of them kissing were leaked. "We sort of felt robbed of our privacy," he admitted.

When Zendaya opened up about their relationship for the first time

In 2022, Zendaya and Tom made headlines once again when they visited Paris, where they took in the sights and sounds of the city, including a stop at the Louvre Museum. As they posed in front of the famous Mona Lisa painting, they were seen holding hands, further solidifying their status as one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. Zendaya later opened up about the experience, sharing how surreal it felt to be in a museum while also being the subject of media attention. "It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum," she said. Despite the media frenzy, the pair appeared relaxed, enjoying each other's company and the beauty of Paris together.

When Zendaya revealed Tom is the first person she texts after winning an award

In 2022, Zendaya made history at the Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest two-time winner in history for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria. During a backstage interview, Zendaya was asked who the first person she texted was after her big win. Without hesitation, she revealed that it was Tom. "I text my boyfriend," she shared, her love for him evident in her words. This sweet admission showed the depth of their connection and how important Tom is in Zendaya’s life. Her public display of affection for him, even in the midst of such a monumental career moment, highlighted the strong support system they have in each other.

When Tom revealed he has been cooking for his ‘girlfriend’ Zendaya

In a lighthearted moment, Tom shared his love for cooking, especially when it comes to preparing meals for Zendaya. On a podcast, he revealed that he enjoys experimenting with vegetarian dishes, as Zendaya follows a vegetarian diet. Although Tom admitted that not all of his culinary attempts were successful, it was clear that his effort to make her happy was what mattered most. "I've been doing a lot of the dinners," he said, showing how dedicated he is to caring for Zendaya, even if it means occasionally resorting to ordering in when things don’t go as planned.

When Tom said his relationship with Zendaya is ‘the most sacred thing’ for him

During an interview on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, last year, he revealed that he and Zendaya work hard to keep their romance private. "I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we both feel very strongly that that is the healthiest way to move on as a couple," Holland said of his relationship, shortly after he described his desire to "focus on what makes me happy" outside of his work in Hollywood.

In the same year, in another interview with The Hollywood reporter Tom spoke about being protective of his relationship with Zendaya, describing it as "the thing I keep most sacred." "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers," Tom said.

When Zendaya referred to her relationship with Tom as ‘comfortable partnership’

Zendaya has also spoken openly about her relationship with Tom, highlighting the comfort and ease they share with each other. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in April 2022, she explained how important it is to have a support system like Tom. "It’s actually strangely comfortable. It’s like second nature, if anything," she said, describing how working alongside him on set feels natural. She admires Tom’s dedication to his craft and the way he always gives his best, no matter how tired he is. Their bond, rooted in mutual admiration and respect, is what makes their relationship so special.

When Tomdaya came to India as part of wedding festivities

One of the most memorable moments for Zendaya and Tom came during their visit to India in 2022, where they attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Zendaya turned heads in a stunning midnight blue saree, while Tom looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo. Though they arrived at the gala separately, they made sure to spend quality time together, with Tom seen opening the car door for Zendaya and the two sharing a sweet moment in the car. The couple, despite the glamorous setting, kept things grounded and simple, sharing a few quiet moments away from the glitz and glamour of the event. Their shared chemistry was undeniable, and their mutual respect and affection for one another were evident in every moment.

When Tom proved he is a real-life superhero after he saved Zendaya from paparazzis

In October 2024, Tom proved he was the ultimate protector when he came to Zendaya’s rescue in New York City. As the couple was swarmed by fans and paparazzi, Tom quickly stepped in, pushing his way through the crowd to make sure Zendaya was safe. His protective nature was on full display as he grabbed her hand and guided her through the chaos. This moment of bravery and care for his fiancée showed just how deeply Tom cherishes Zendaya and how far he’s willing to go to ensure her safety and well-being.

When Zendaya flaunted her engagement ring at the Golden Globes 2025

As of December 2024, Tom and Zendaya’s relationship reached a new milestone: their engagement. Holland had hinted during an interview that he would be spending the holidays with Zendaya and her family, though the specifics were kept a secret. Sources later confirmed the engagement, with Zendaya proudly displaying her sparkly ring at the Golden Globes. This next chapter in their love story, marked by their quiet yet deeply affectionate connection, proves that their bond is built to last. Whether it’s sharing quiet moments together or supporting each other through career milestones, Tom and Zendaya’s relationship continues to capture hearts around the world.