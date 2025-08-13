Sridevi Birth Anniversary Special: When Sridevi said she wanted to be an actor even in her next life; throwback video

62 years ago today, in a village near Tamil Nadu, a superstar was born named Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan, aka Sridevi. She began her career as a child actor at the age of 4 and went on to emerge as one of the greatest and most adored performers that our country had ever seen. In 2018, when the news of Sridevi’s untimely demise made headlines, many hearts were broken. While the void she left behind can never be filled, Sridevi continues to live on in the hearts of her fans, friends and family thanks to the numerous masterpieces she was a part of. As we celebrate the icon that she was today, let’s revisit the time Sridevi spoke about her next life. Sridevi with daughter Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi was a doting wife to filmmaker Boney Kapoor as well as a devoted mother to her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She was also the heartbeat of Indian cinema, who continued to mesmerise audiences with her performances till the very end. Many years ago in an interview, Sridevi shared how she would do it all over again in her next life. When asked if the superstar would want to be an actor even in her next life, Sridevi had replied, “Zaroor. Usme koi change nahi hai. 100%.” Here’s a throwback video of Sridevi’s interview:

When asked what's so special about being an actor, Sridevi had fondly shared, “Aisa kya nahi hai? Matlab, jo bhi iss industry mein, I mean, audience se itna pyaar aur ek apnapan milta hai jo I don't think so in any other industry, you get so much love and affection. So, it's really amazing.” In the comment section of this resurfaced clip, many fans had showered love. For instance, one social media user had stated, “A once in a lifetime icon and the only pan Indian star 👸,” whereas another wrote, “Actress with the best comic timing. I still watch that scene from Roop ki rani where she acts as a Tamilian to feel better on those not so good days.” A comment read, “There was only one Sridevi and there will be only one Sridevi,” whereas a netizen rightly called Sridevi, “The true GOAT ❤️.”

There truly will never be another star like Sridevi.