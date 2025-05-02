‘Sridevi ji yaad dila di’: Janhvi Kapoor’s unseen clip with Jr NTR from Devara reminds fans of her mother; watch

Last year, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor made her Telugu debut with Jr NTR’s film Devara: Part 1. While promoting the action drama film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi claimed that this project felt like ‘homecoming’ to her. The star kid shared how working in the South Indian film industry made her feel closer to her late mother and legendary superstar Sridevi. Janhvi received praises for her powerful performance not just from the audience but also from her co-star Jr NTR. Well, today we came across an unseen clip of Janhvi as Thangam from Devara, which has reminded several netizens of Sridevi ji. Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR in Devara

In Devara: Part 1 we were introduced to Janhvi Kapoor as the gorgeous Thangam who is madly in love with her childhood friend, the timid and soft-spoken Vara aka Jr NTR. But she wishes he was more like his father, the brave and daring chief of the village. Well, in this viral scene from the film, Janhvi hears how Jr NTR wrestled a shark with bare hands and killed it. She is instantly in awe, simping over him, claiming that she knew he was this brave since they were little. Right then, Jr NTR returns from sea and Janhvi cutely flirts with him.

In the comment section below, many netizens shared that Janhvi Kapoor as Thangam reminded them of Sridevi. For instance, one social media user pointed out, “She is giving Sridevi's vibe in her own way 😊❤,” whereas another netizen wrote, “❤ she exactly like her mom so chulbuli like shridevi ji yaad dila dii.” A comment read, “She is just like her mother, very soon we will hear people calling her Sri jhanvi 😂🥰🥰,” whereas another shared, “Janhvi is looking exactly like Sridevi.” A netizen even claimed, “O my god that sridevi wali adah.”

Well, Janhvi truly left the audience impressed with this performance. We are now eagerly waiting for her reunion with Jr NTR in Devara: Part 2.