Stars In The City | Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav roll horror, laugher into one fun chat session!

It was a regular evening for movie buffs in the Capital until it was not! The cast of Bhooth Bangla - Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav - turned the latest session of Stars in The City into a memorable affair as they promoted their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla at HtCity's office! Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav promoted their film Bhooth Bangla.

As they addressed the fans divided in believers and non-believers of ghost and supernatural, all three stars narrated their personal experience of encountering the spirits giving Goosebumps to everyone in attendance.

Besides the fun filled anecdotes from the sets, Akshay Kumar shared one from his personal life in conversation with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment Hindustan Times, where he revealed that his son Aarav was afraid of meeting his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star for many years after watching the film!

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"I was talking to my son yesterday and he was telling that when he first saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he was afraid of Vidya Balan for six years after that!"

Further narrating the impact her character Manjulika left on his son Akshay said, “Vidya used to my house, but Aarav wouldn't agree to meet her, to look into her eyes. Usko Manjulika hi nazar aati thi. Usko itni problem thi. For 6 years I had convince him that ye 'Manjulika nahi hai, Vidya hai, ye bohot achi hai.' For 6 years he was scarred!”