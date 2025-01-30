Stars in the City: Shahid Kapoor calls Deva 'a challenging film', Pooja Hegde reveals why she got onboard

It was time for fun conversations and electric dance moves as Deva co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde visited HT City for the latest edition of Stars in the City. Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde at Stars In The City.

In a tête-à-tête with Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Hindustan Times, the duo opened up about what drew them to their latest film. Shot by Boomcast, the session ended with a high-energy performance by Stance Dance Studio.

‘I’m trying to find a genre that will surprise fans’

Although he’s no stranger to diverse characters, Shahid Kapoor noted that Deva, his latest outing, is a departure from his previous roles. “Deva is an extremely challenging film as an actor; it follows a complex character pushed into a commercial world,” Shahid says, adding, “The film is an action thriller, a genre I haven’t done yet. I’m always trying to find a genre that will surprise people and give them something new.”

‘Want to show a more serious side to me’

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who plays an investigative journalist in Deva, revealed, “When I was offered the film, I was at a phase where I wanted to do different films, the kind that would change the way I’m defined as an actor.” Despite establishing herself in South cinema, she admitted, “Hindi audiences haven’t seen a more serious, gritty side of me. I really liked my character; she isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Plus, it was the first time I shot in my hometown Mumbai. Shooting in the heart of the city was so exciting.”

‘Actors should own their roles fully’

Addressing the criticism he received for his 2019 film Kabir Singh and answering how family members reacted to his character in the film and if they had any role in him helping him decide whether or not to take on the role, Shahid asserted that actors should take ownership of their characters. “The decision to be part of a film should be yours and you should own it. I discuss my roles with my team, friends, my father (actor Pankaj Kapur), but they are not doing the film, I am.” As for whether he consults wife Mira Rajput Kapoor for his scripts, Shahid quipped, “She is too expensive, I can’t afford her.”

‘Learnt a lot from Shahid’

As she aims to make her mark in Hindi films, what is the one thing Pooja learnt from her co-star during the shoot? “It’s easy to work with a very good actor because you’re just reacting to them. I remember shooting close-ups where he was really good and I was like, ‘Should I do my shot again?’ There’s truth in his performances and that shows,” she wrapped up.