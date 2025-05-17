Stebin Ben confirms he’s Single, not dating Nupur Sanon: ‘Who knows what will happen in future?’

No, Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon aren’t dating—yet. Stebin Ben spoke about rumours about dating Nupur Sanon

Although it has been a few years since rumours first surfaced that the singer was dating actor Kriti Sanon’s sister, in a recent conversation with us, Stebin confirmed that the two are not in a romantic relationship. A simple affirmative nod, followed by a ‘yes’, when we asked him if he was still single, clarified it.

“As an artist, it is very difficult for me right now to really take out time for a relationship. When you’re on the road for 25 days out of 30 in a month, you really don’t have time to focus on anything else but the road,” explains the 32-year-old singer.

The rumours about their dating first began in 2022, sparked by their Instagram posts, which led many to believe they were romantically involved. However, both have maintained that they are very good friends. Stebin reaffirms the same.

“Me and Nupur have an amazing equation. We are really very close to each other. I’ve spent a lot of time with her, and I don’t think I have that kind of bond with anyone else,” he told us, adding that his work has so far prevented him from entering into a relationship with anyone.

However, Stebin—who recently released his single Sajna—doesn’t rule out the possibility of a relationship in the future.

“Who knows what will happen in the future? I’m talking about the present, and right now, I’m not getting any time for a relationship. And that’s the only reason, to be honest. Waqt waqt ki baat hai. If I get the time, maybe I’ll be able to give that time to this as well. For now, I think music is my priority. When I feel I’ve achieved everything I want to, maybe things will settle then,” he says.

“You have to understand life as well. Yahan bus chhuti ja rahi hai, train chhuti ja rahi hai, and in all this running around, how do you expect to truly hold on to someone? Right now, I’m travelling, living out of rooms—one hotel after another. Today I’m in one city, tomorrow I’ll be somewhere else. And right now, I want to focus on just this,” he says.